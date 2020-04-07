Hopeful birding and predicting sirens. Chimney church bells and bleeding ferry horns.

The coronavirus crisis has drastically transformed the world into sound.

The routine cacophony of everyday life has calmed down, lending more weight to the noises left behind. And in those worldly sounds, now so unexpectedly bored, many found comfort, hope and fear.

In the United States, in the grinding of the pandemic, sound has become a common experience, in joy and sorrow. The eyes may be windows to the soul, but today, as isolation persists, the ears feel attached to our hearts.

“After 9/11, I remember we really wanted to hear the sound of ambulances on our quiet streets because that meant there were survivors, but we didn’t hear those sounds and it was sensational. Today, I hear an ambulance on my weird street calm and my heart is broken too, “said 61-year-old Meg Gifford, a former Wall Streeter who lives on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

In European hot spots, there are balcony songs and applause for health workers.

In New York City, at 7 o’clock for the duration, the city switches for a few moments on chicks and lids, as the house ties its windows and makes noise.

It’s not the sounds, but the silence that made us master them, with fearless acknowledgment of bold snakes in New York streets and parks during the refugee venture, if only for a little while:

“It looks good for a long time,” a woman reassures.

“Don’t touch a friend. You can’t touch anything, remember,” Father warns.

“Yes, but we’re not making any money right now,” he says.

“Look, mom, the birds,” remarks a little girl, looking up at trees.

A lonely juggler runs on a partially empty 7th Avenue in New York City.

In another hard-hit city, San Francisco, 58-year-old Markus Hawkins is a visually impaired musician and massage therapist who lives alone in the Tenderloin neighborhood above a bakery, still open, and next to a restaurant, ordered to be closed.

His life is led by auditory cues, and they have changed dramatically. With the city mostly silent, his world feels louder.

“Oh my God, it’s hard,” Hawkins said.

Here’s the permanent door slamming from the bakery, and an industrial compressor for a freezer or fridge that clicks every two to three minutes, 24 hours a day, creating “this awful noise.” Pre-lock, they were ignored.

At night, he lost his soothing white noise: an exhaust from the restaurant. And he hears conversations. Lots of conversations, because “nothing sets them off.”

Kamil Spagnoli, a 42-year-old girl of two, is also visible. She uses a cane to get around Stony Brook, where she lives east of Manhattan near a hospital with a high trauma center.

When the virus first struck the city, sending her and her children into isolation as well, she heard an unusually high number of medical helicopters – four or five daily.

“Did it mean that people were dealing with it?” Spaniards wondered. “Now, there’s nothing.”

A person was caught in an ambulance in Brooklyn’s New York borough.

She also does without familiar sounds that help with routine issues. She hears about traffic flow crossing streets. The silence feels danger.

“There’s no traffic right now. I’m not going anywhere,” Spagnoli said. “I can’t visibly understand around me and I need that unique feedback.”

In Seattle, another early American place, fewer ferries mean fewer family horns, which usually poke each day like an extra clock. There are concerns, as well as playing in sound and silence.

Can that firefighter in the distance rush to help someone who can’t breathe? Will the noisy weekends return to the popular, now empty Space Toilet?

Early in the US outbreak, the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland saw more than 129 people sick and more than three dozen die from the virus, making it the epicenter of the spread of the virus.

The sounds of sirens as ambulances ascended a hill to the nursing home caused immediate fear for loved ones and others gathered outside. Weeks later, after the threat continued, fewer ambulances made that turn, continuing to other destinations.

But where? The emergency is too big to know exactly.

A street in New York’s Chinatown is empty, the result of city restrictions.

Other sounds are calming now. As spring descends, a bird grows.

There is the strange roar of the American goldfinch, owls resembling weeping pigeons and the moaning of the grimy woodpecker, while Central Park offers some respite to greedy urban birds.

There are no services for announcements or ceremonies to mark in locked areas, yet church bells ring, lifting many of all beliefs that were hardly noticed in happier – and brighter times. It’s a phenomenon that Isaac Weiner finds historically ironic.

The associate professor at Ohio State University has been researching church bells for centuries and discussing his 2013 book, Religion Out Loud: Religious Sound, Public Space, and American Pluralism.

“There are traditions that during times of plague and epidemic, many churches would often voluntarily refrain from ringing a bell,” Weiner said. “There was a fear that the bells might aggravate people’s illnesses in their convalescent time.”

As the sick and dying multiply, today’s bells serve as a constant call to action: Keep listening.

– AP

