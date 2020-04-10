A senior Australian health official says the country is close to seeing the Covid-19 coronavirus die.

Professor Paul Kelly, Australia’s prime minister, said the coronary virus reproduction rate is somewhere between one and two – meaning that every infected person gets infected between one and two others, AAP reported.

“Where you want to be is under one – so less than one other person being infected after a person himself has the infection,” Professor Kelly told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

Professor Paul Kelly, Chief Medical Officer of Australia. Photo / Supplied

“Once you get to that point, the virus is gone or the epidemic is gone.

“Currently, we are probably on the cusp of this in Australia … whether that will be where we will be in several weeks or months remains to be seen.”

Kelly, however, noted caution, saying that if social distance measures were relaxed, the epidemic could still explode.

He stressed that Australia was “not yet at that stage” and warned that people should remain vigilant during the battle to level the curve of case numbers.

Without the social distance measures in Australia, one positive person could lead to 400 other cases within a month, he said.

“This is the outbreak epidemic we’ve seen in other countries. We just can’t afford to consider this happening this time.”

Asked if allowing international flights to Australia would be the last restriction to be lifted along the runway, Kelly said: “We are an island, of course, and that is to our advantage.”

Australia’s daily increase in cases fell below 100 on Thursday – the first time it has slipped below that threshold for three weeks.

More than 6100 people in Australia have contracted a heart attack with 54 deaths – including the latest deaths in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison used his Easter message to domesticate the importance of social distance during a typically festive weekend.

“For Christians, not being able to gather does not diminish the hope we have for this important Easter period,” he said in a video message.

“This year, we will live our faith in doing the right thing.

“That means staying home, making sure we control our neighbors and support our communities and families, our friends.”

