Covid 19 coronavirus: Facebook to warn users who “liked” cheats

Facebook will soon let you know if you’ve seen or interacted with dangerous coronavirus misinformation on the site.

The new notice will be sent to users who have liked, reacted or commented on posts with harmful or false claims about Covid-19 after they were removed by moderators. The alert, which will be appearing on Facebook in the coming weeks, will direct users to a website where the World Health Organization lists and removes myths and rumors of a virus.

The latest move is part of an unprecedented effort by Facebook, Google and Twitter, which includes stricter rules, altered algorithms and thousands of fact checks to contain an outbreak of bad information online that spreads as fast as the virus itself.

Challenges remain. Tech platforms have sent in-house human moderators who police the platforms, forcing them to rely on automated systems to extract harmful content.

They also oppose people’s distrust of authoritative sources for information, such as the WHO.

“Through this crisis, one of my highest priorities is to ensure that you see accurate and authoritative information across all of our programs,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

The company disclosed Thursday that it had placed more than 40 million warning labels in March over videos, posts or articles about the coronaviruses that department-checking organizations determined were false or misleading. The number includes duplicate claims – the tags were based on 4000 fact checks.

Facebook says those warning labels prevented 95 percent of users from clicking on the false information.

“It’s a great indicator that people are trusting the factors,” said Baybars Orsek, the director of the International Network of Invoicing. “The label has an impact on informing people.”

But Orsek warned that the data Facebook made available should be reviewed by outside editors or experts, and called on the historically secretive company to publish regular updates on the impact of its factual control.

Orsek’s organization is a non-profit that attests to news organizations such as departmental supervisors, a requirement to produce departmental check articles for Facebook. Facebook has recruited dozens of news organizations across the globe to actually check for bad information on its website. The Related Press is part of that program.

Facebook will also start advertising the articles that threw away Covid 19 misinformation, of which there are thousands, on a new information center called Get The Facts. Putting reliable information in front of people can be just as useful, if not more than simply removing falsehoods.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

Yet conspiracy theories, claims of unverified treatments and misinformation about coronavirus vaccines continue to appear on the web daily – sometimes to avoid the security Facebook has implemented. The new feature also applies only to posts in users’ major news sources – not in groups where misinformation is often spread unchecked, and not on WhatsApp or Instagram, though Facebook has put some other protections on those platforms.

False claims of coronavirus treatments have had deadly consequences. Photo / AP

Facebook users, for example, have seen a false claim that the virus has been destroyed by chloride dioxide nearly 200,000 times, according to a new study by Avaaz, a left-wing advocacy group that tracks and investigates online misinformation.

The group found more than 100 pieces of misinformation about the coronavirus on Facebook, viewed millions of times even after claims were flagged as false or misleading by supervisors. Other false claims were not labeled as misinformation, despite being reported by supervisors as false.

“The content of coronavirus misinformation is mutating and spreading faster than the current Facebook system can track it,” Avaaz said in his report.

This is especially problematic for Italian and Spanish misinformation, said the report, as Facebook posted slower warning labels on posts not in English. Avaaz also noted that it can take as long as 22 days for Facebook to label misinformation as such – giving it plenty of time to spread.

False claims of coronavirus treatments have had deadly consequences.

Last month, Iranian media reported that more than 300 people had died and 1000 were sick in the country after ingestion of methanol, toxic alcohol was reported to have been cured by messages from private social media.

– AP

. [TagsToTranslate] Technology