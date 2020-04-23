Covid-19 coronavirus: Few Americans support mitigating virus protections

Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of staying at home orders and other efforts to curb the spread of the coronaviruses, a new survey finds, even as small pockets of vigilant protests demanding the lifting of such restrictions arise nationwide.

A survey by the Associated Press Center for Research on Public Affairs also finds that a majority of Americans say it will not be safe to raise leadership social distances any time soon, countering the election of a handful of governors who announced plans to facilitate. within days the public health efforts that have increased daily life and the world economy.

More than a month after schoolyards calmed down, restaurant tables and bars emptied, and waves of safe distance replaced hugs and palms, the country largely believes restrictions on social interaction to curb the spread of the virus are appropriate.

Only 12 percent of Americans say the measures where they live go too far. About twice as many people, 26 percent, think the boundaries don’t go far enough. Most Americans – 61 percent – feel the steps taken by government officials to prevent Covid-19 infections in their region.

About 8 out of 10 Americans say they support measures that include requiring Americans to stay in their homes and limit meetings to 10 people or less – numbers that have mostly held steady over the past few weeks.

“We haven’t started flattening the curve yet. We’re still accumulating the number of cases and the number of deaths,” said Laura McCullough, 47, a university professor of physics at Menomonie, Wisconsin.

“We’re still learning about what it can do, and if we’re still learning about what it can do, this won’t be the time to let people out and get back to their lives.”

While the survey reveals that the sentiments behind the protests that have materialized over the past week at the same time in fighting states like Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are held by only a small fraction of Americans, yet it finds signs that Republicans like the United States President Donald Trump is becoming more bullish on reopening aspects of public life.

Only 36 percent of Republicans now say they strongly favor requiring Americans to stay home during the explosion, compared to 51 percent who said so in late March.

While most Democrats and Republicans think the current restrictions on where they live are nearly four times that, but Democrats think the restrictions are too far away – 22% to 5 percent.

More Democrats than Republicans think restrictions don’t go far enough, from 33 to 19 percent.

As FL’s stay-at-home mandate ends on April 30 – and Gov DeSantis is working with other southern gov- ers who want to reopen soon – 72% of FL voters say the state should NOT drop social distance rules on 1 in May, by new Q-Pac poll.https: //t.co/2k8sug8aYx

– Gabriel Travel (@ tripgabriel) April 22, 2020

“They’ll be raised, but still sick people are running around,” said Lynn Sanchez, a 66-year-old Democratic and retired manager from Jacksonville, Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott has reopened state parks and plans. announce further relaxations next week. “And we’re going to make another pandemic.”

There have been more than 842,300 cases and about 46,700 people in the United States have died from Kovido-19, while 22 million have been claiming unemployment benefits since March.

It’s that economic cost that has led some governors to follow Trump’s leadership and start talking about allowing some closed businesses to reopen, including in Georgia, where many companies – including gyms, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors – can do so starting this weekend. Restaurants there can resume dinner service next week.

However, the survey finds that few Americans – 16 percent – think it is very or very likely that their regions will be safe enough in a few weeks to lift the restrictions.

While 27 percent think it’s somewhat likely, a majority of Americans – 56 percent – say likely conditions won’t be safe in a few weeks to start lifting the current restrictions.

“If we try too hard to restart the economy prematurely, there will be waves of reinfection,” said 70-year-old retired medical equipment salesman Goble Floyd, of Bonita Springs, Florida.

“I don’t think the economy or life will return to normal until there is a vaccine. It just seems like this is so contagious.”

Fox News is voting tonight

PENNSYLVANIA

Biden 50%, Trump 42%

(Approval / disapproval%: Trump 47/51, Gov. Wolf 65/30)

MIKIGANO

Biden 49%, Trump 41%

(Approval / disapproval%: Trump 47/51, Gov. Whitmer 63/35)

– Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 23, 2020

The emerging party differences are apparent. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is a Republican and unavailable Trump supporter. GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit yesterday against the state’s democratic governor after he ordered most impractical business to remain closed until May 26th.

The survey finds that 59 percent of Republicans say it’s at least very likely that their regions will be safe enough to reopen in just a few weeks, compared to 71 percent of Democrats who say it’s unlikely. However, even among Republicans, only 27 percent say that is very likely.

“I haven’t met a single person against the protests who disagree that we need self-quarantine until April 30,” said Matt Seely, a spokesman for the Michigan Conservative Coalition, which sponsored an automobile-based protest at the state. capitol in Lansing last week.

“No one wants to do the wrong thing. But the solution is not to stay in your home until Covid’s last case is gone.”

Every day new cases

• Daily confirmed infections in the United States may have peaked, but the onset is slow

• New cases falling in countries that acted early: New Zealand, Australia, Norway, Austria

• Greece and Singapore 📈 = new cases between migrant communities forced to live in crowded conditions pic.twitter.com/DXkPZAaNEA

– John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) April 22, 2020 . (tagsTranslate) World