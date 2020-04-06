Covid 19 coronavirus: Final moments of Ruby Princess cruise victim

The emotional final moments of a Ruby Princess victim were revealed as the victim’s stepfather claims that the cruise “has weakened our family”.

It turns out that other passengers on board the ill-fated cruise ship express their dismay at being authorized on the ship despite signs that it has already been infected with coronavirus.

So far, more than 600 passengers on board have tested positive for Covid-19. The number represents 10 per cent of Australia’s confirmed cases.

In New Zealand, there is a crowd in Hawke’s Bay tied to the ship.

News Corp earlier revealed about 22 percent of passengers – more than one in five – were diagnosed with a virus.

According to Seven’s Sunday night program, 7News Invest: The Ruby Princess, the cruise company allowed more than 2700 passengers to board the ship in Sydney after it was known that there were sick passengers who had left the previous cruise.

Des and Bev Williams were among those passengers who boarded the ship on March 8 for a family holiday. It was the couple’s 11th cruise together.

“Every time they had dinner, I think they basically went to the same place for dinner, every night, they got the same waiter every night,” Des’s stepfather, Craig Blackburn, told the program.

Des’ stepson, Craig Blackburn, says the crook “deified” his family. Photo / Supplied

“One day they went upstairs, a waiter went. ‘Where’s the waiter?’, ‘He’s sick.’

“Then they won’t say where he was or what’s wrong with him. I suspect he was one of them.”

The week after the couple returned home, Des showed symptoms of cold and “didn’t feel 100%.”

“His temperature was rising and on Saturday I think he had a high temperature, starting to have difficulty breathing as well.

“They went to the local test station in Toowoomba. It was only once he went into a hospital and tested him that he learned he was going to get it the next day.

“He was immediately placed in court and mom, at that stage, still isolated at home, was told, ‘You have to stay home, you can’t go in to see him. “

“I basically had to go pick up his phone and his iPad for him so she could at least have some communication with him. That’s a big risk for us to go to the hospital and that area.

Des and Bev Williams. Photo / Supplied

“Then on Tuesday, on Tuesday he had just left, his oxygen level dropped again and they put him back on oxygen. Then just out of the blue that night the doctor said, ‘Des dead, Des dies, you have to come and see him’.

“So, yeah, she can’t get in a taxi, I can’t pick her up, can’t do anything. She had to drive herself, ‘Go and see your husband for the last time.’

“She would just say goodbye. He would just say goodbye. He would just think, ‘I’ll see you again next time.’ She would have known.”

85-year-old Des Williams died at Toowoomba Hospital on Thursday morning.

“He apparently talked to the nurses every half hour when they came and checked on him and the next time the nurse went back that he was dead.

“And then she had to go up and see the body. Dad saw it.

“I’m 6 years old and 4 years old. They used to see dad. Now their grandfather is taken away. My stepfather is taken away too. We swam very well and my mother loved him. The whole blood thing has just deified the family. now … just a disaster. “

It was also revealed Bev has now proven positive, despite being initially refused a test, according to the Australian.

“It’s a total nightmare. A total nightmare. She shows no symptoms, but we just have to wait and see if the bloody death sentence will come. So we’re all just as tight as anything.

“So far, she’s mostly preparing for the final. And we can’t get past that.” We can get past her and see her from a distance, but we can’t hug her, we can’t do anything, we can’t come in and help her. She is lonely alone. Hopefully he won’t die. “

“PASSES HAVE NO MORE TEN”

The Ruby Princess is the sister ship of the Diamond Princess, who is berthed in Japan after becoming one of the first victims of the virus. More than 700 cases of coronavirus – including New Zealanders and Australians – have been confirmed on this ship.

Following the disaster on the Diamond Princess, the Ruby Princess sailed to New Zealand after leaving Sydney on 8 March.

Ten passengers of the Ruby Princess have died since the ship landed in Sydney on March 19, allowing 2700 passengers to disembark despite some on board with Covid-19 symptoms.

It is considered one of the biggest “disasters” in Australia’s fight against the pandemic.

The speed of the ship leaving Sydney on March 8 would “now set off a viral bomb,” according to 7News Investates: The Ruby Princess.

“On March 8, the new arrivals were almost relocating to the cabs of the passengers who had landed just hours earlier,” reporter Denham Hitchcock said.

“What was said to the newcomers is just how many of the newly departed passengers reported an illness – 158 overall, 13 with high temperatures, a symptom of Covid-19.”

Elisa McCafferty, who traveled with five others, including her elderly parents, told the program that the passengers received no warning of illness on the ship.

Elisa McCafferty traveled with five others, including her elderly parents. Photo / Supplied

“There was no one sick. Everything was fine. Everything is good.

“I think it was 6, 6:30, maybe 7, they made an announcement saying, ‘NSW has given permission for this cruise to enter and leave.’

“So for all our minds it meant that it was safe to embark. And everyone cheered.”

PORT-ATHTORIO ‘MISLED’

An e-mail obtained by the program reportedly reveals information about sick passengers on the ship was kept by the Port Authority and it was “misplaced”.

“Last Sunday, March 8, the Rubana Princess arrived in port advising our shipping services that they do not have any sick passengers or crew on board,” the email read.

The ship was forced to return to Sydney on March 16 after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a ban on cruisers to enter the country.

The following day, the Australian Prime Minister announced a similar ban on the arrival of cruisers and closed all ports.

According to the program, “by the time this ship left New Zealand, there were already 13 passengers on board with symptoms of Covid-19 and these 13 passengers were advised to have nose fins ready to depart when they returned to Australia.”

McCafferty said. “Those tampons could be taken and hacked so one could have results, if that were the case, before we even return to Sydney. We could have known whether the ship was in full quarantine.”

Passengers were told of their return to Sydney: “The Australian government wants us straight back home. The Australian government wants us straight back home.”

“You would think there would be rumors, but no, rumors. A lot of alcohol is consumed but no rumors. Tequila kills everything,” McCafferty said.

“A blonde princess has fully reported her health status using the official federal and state marine reporting systems,” a spokesman said.

“We take these obligations very seriously and strictly adhere to them. Rubin Princess was considered a low risk for Covid-19 when she returned to Sydney last week.

“Even so, our onboard crew had no opportunities. They required guests who reported flu-like symptoms, isolating themselves in their cabins. The ship then reported these cases to federal and state authorities, as we always have.”

“WE ARE RUSSIAN HAVING A CHANGE”

When the ship landed in Sydney on March 19, McCafferty said it was unusual, “how quickly they drove us away.” All 2700 passengers disembarked.

“We were rushed like sheep. Touching each other. I saw border agents around with masks and gloves but they didn’t interact. They basically just stood there and kept telling people to go through.

“Nothing was scanned. I couldn’t see anyone’s temperature. We were not asked to fill out another health statement.”

“Our passports did not even check the ship. We were ejected. Take us away, away and away.

“Everything is fine, no problems. Nothing happens, everything is fine, see you later.”

Another group of COVID-19 sufferers from the strict Ruby Princess are brought ashore in Port Botany for transfer to hospitals. Photo / 7 News

McCafferty, her mother and father got a hired car to Sydney Airport, went to the Qantas lounge and drank at the bar before packing a flight to London, where they caught a cab home. All three were infected and contagious.

The NSW Government is under fire for its use of the cruiser Ruby Princess. Test results released by the government on March 20 showed that four passengers contracted the virus on board, but by that time 2647 people had left the ship.

NSW Health said it had made a full assessment of the Ruby Princess and allowed passengers to disembark, despite a “damaging document” revealed by the program, from the Federal Department of Agriculture revealing the Ruby Princess claimed 128 people were sick. the cruise ship, 24 of which had a temperature of over 38 degrees. Six of them had headaches, muscle aches, vomiting.

“A panel of public health doctors is doing the risk assessment on the ship and that is the process,” NSW Health said in a press conference.

“Obviously if there are lessons and insights we will collect, these will be reflected. NSW Health’s actions that day and the advice of the public health panel were based on the assessment of that information presented to them.

“They concluded it was low risk, took the action and tested the results.

Mick Fuller, NSW Police Commissioner confirmed that there will be a felony investigation into who is responsible for allowing the ship to pile up and disembark infected passengers, after what he said was a “significant number of deaths”.

Fuller said there was “clear evidence” a coronavirus was brought from the ship. He said it was “too early to tell” whether a crime had been committed, and the only way to determine that was through a criminal investigation.

Fuller said there were “many unanswered questions” despite early research over the past 48 hours, and he was able to “just turn so many rocks” at the time.

A New Zealand police spokesman told Herald that they are currently not planning to investigate the cruise ship company.

