Covid 19 coronavirus: Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s brother dies

Brother of one-time senior Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren has died of the coronavirus.

Warren said her brother, Donald Reed Herring, died Tuesday night.

He spent his career in the military after he joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 19 and was a “charming and funny, natural leader,” Warren tweeted.

“I thank the nurses and officials who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there wasn’t any family to hold hands or say ‘I love you once more – and no mourning for those of us who loved him to hold one the another nearby.

“I will miss you dear my brother.”

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died of a coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five-and-a-half years away and on in combat in Vietnam. He was a charming and funny, natural boss. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM

– Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

The Boston Globe reported that Reed, 86, died in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after testing positive for the virus.

He flew B-47 and B-52 bombers for the Air Force, and flew 288 combat missions in Vietnam.

He served as a B-52 squadron pilot and squadron aircraft commander prior to his retirement in 1973 as a lieutenant colonel.

“What made him more special was his quick and cowardly smile, it always seemed to generate his own light, one that illuminated everyone around him,” Warren said.

Warren, 70, was once among the predecessors for the Democratic candidate in 2020, considered a serious challenger to the liking of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

She was famous for her personal energy, often bordering on stage at rallies.

Her race has been mischievous in early primary competitions and she has since supported Biden.

.