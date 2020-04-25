Covid 19 coronavirus: “Former Vodafone executive” in 5G vaccine conspiracy video is a priest

A man acting as a former Vodafone executive claiming to expose the truth about 5G and vaccines in a video widely shared online is in fact an evangelical pastor from Luton, in the UK.

The Guardian has revealed the man’s identity, adding that he is the same man who recently tried to convince people in Zimbabwe to use cryptocurrency in their economy.

Recording went viral worldwide in late March. In it, the alleged “Vodafone executive” claimed to reveal the truth about 5G and its role in the Covid-19 pandemic.

He claimed to leave people secret that the pandemic was just a cover for a global conspiracy to install 5G phone masts, track the world’s population with vaccines and thus end society as we know it.

The man, who has managed to reach millions of people with his screaming claims, says the guard Jonathon James, a pastor who preached at churches in Bedfordshire.

In his dangerous recordings, he claims that Covid-19 is a fake disease to hide the 5G plot.

“It has nothing to do with biological warfare, but our bodies react to radio frequency radiation,” he says in the 38-minute recording, which was attended by millions of people.

His ridiculous claims include saying that the real cause of deaths is not Covid-19, but rather a new mobile technology causing cell poisoning.

“They use coronavirus to try to hide the fact that people are dying from the 5G frequency.”

James, a pastor, also claims that Bill Gates is involved in a plot to produce vaccines that will harass and track individuals so that he can control the population and take over the world.

“Coronaviruses are not what kill people. It is clear, categorically, unequivocally proven that the radio frequencies we are exposing kill people,” he says in his recording, although there is no evidence to support his claims.

He says he managed to gather all the information thanks to God’s blessing.

“God has blessed me with the ability to put together scattered pieces of information that put the puzzle together and understand it.”

His recording was widely publicized and coincided with reports of people burning telephone poles and other telecommunications equipment.

YouTube has removed many versions of its recording due to non-compliance with the dangerous misinformation policy, but new uploads continue to appear. It has also been shared widely via WhatsApp.

In the clip, he claims to be head of the largest business unit at Vodafone, which gave him inside knowledge of these supposed tracking technologies.

However, the Guardian found that while James worked for Vodafone, he was not a top executive but a salesman. Additionally, he only worked there for less than a year and in 2014, when 5G wasn’t even a priority for the phone.

Many online anti-5G groups have spread the conspiracy theory of the “former boss Vodafone” without realizing that he has been a Vodafone salesman for less than a year and is actually an evangelical priest who thinks God has blessed him with this power. .

Triggering startup Logically, in collaboration with the Guardian, dismantled the man’s true identity.

James now claimed that “for the record”, he “certainly did not try to vilify, decriminalize or involve any mobile network for their business efforts to invent their unified telecommunications and next generation of mobile topologies in this regard”, which is far from that, what his 38-minute viral recording says.

“If I had known that my voice note would have gone to a wider audience, I would certainly have contextualized my thoughts, more specific about what I share citing references, and much less explicit. I was just trying to summarize what was the” perceived ” truth. “was behind this bizarre pandemic in the interest of serving my community.”

He also ended by claiming that he has “some pressing head of state engagement needing my full attention and time [for the last] 48 hours”.

More than 200,000 people have died from Covid-19 worldwide and the cause of death continues to climb.

