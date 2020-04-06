Covid 19 coronavirus: Forty tourists go shopping in NSW

While many Australians were heeding government advice and staying home this weekend, others found themselves on the wrong side of the front door and the law.

Police came knocking at an Australian Federal Police recruiting party on Friday evening, about 150 cars were stopped at a rally in Brisbane on Saturday evening and one man found himself behind bars on Sunday evening after allegedly marrying his Perth hotel’s fire exit door. open for him to escape a quarantine undetected.

Below are some of the Australians who have reportedly found a mass gathering inside or outside and without any reasonable excuse for the past few days.

QUARANTINING STANDING SALES EXPEDITION

Imprisonment Returns Notices in the most-visited Australian state, New South Wales, carry on-site fines of $ 1000 for individuals and $ 5000 for businesses.

Dozens have already been delivered recognizing violations of the state’s Public Health Act.

NSW Police on Monday afternoon said 15 COVID 19 PINs (police information notices) had been issued since their update Sunday night.

A 65-year-old woman who flew from Indonesia to Sydney on March 22, prior to the introduction of federal mandatory hotels in quarantine, was among those fined.

Police said the traveler was headed to his own home but was spotted at a mall in Grafton around 3pm on April 1 – 10 days from her flight.

“Two hours later, at about 5 p.m., police located the woman in her car,” police said.

“She told officers she went to seven separate retail stores that day, including the supermarket. The woman was directed to return home immediately and was given a $ PIN.”

At 2.15am yesterday on the south coast of the state, police spotted a vehicle parked near a bush in North Nowra.

“As police approached, four women were seen in the vehicle, including three who were lying in the back seat,” police said.

“The women told police they were at a party, but were asked to leave. They were all issued with a $ 1000 PIN.”

COPPER IN CAR, ‘BORED’ WOMAN FINISHED $ 1000

A couple sitting in a car in the NSW Hunter Region had an expensive trip last week, and paid $ 2000 in fines after offering no explanation as to why they were out.

Police spotted the couple sitting in the vehicle on Scott St – a wide and grassy suburb street – in Muswellbrook on April 1.

“Following investigations, officers linked to the Hunter Valley Police District found neither the 32-year-old woman nor the 27-year-old man who had reasonable excuse not to be home,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Police on Sunday evening said that a 33-year-old woman who was traveling in the passenger seat of a food delivery driver’s car in Sydney received one of 18 PIN outputs at the weekend.

Around noon on Saturday, Quakers Hill police stopped a vehicle and talked to two people in the car.

“The driver was hired to deliver food; however, police allege that the 33-year-old Toongabbie woman, who was the front seat, was only there because she said she was bored to be home,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Many PIN programs have been given to people found drinking in public places, driving purposefully or not obeying social distance directions.

Mick Fuller, NSW Police Commissioner, has vowed to personally review each PIN issued in connection with alleged violations of Public Health Orders, “to ensure that the issuance of such violations is the most appropriate action.”

“Commissioner Fuller will also review the broader application of this new legislation daily to ensure best practices across the board,” the force said last week.

ESPERANTO DE QUARANTINA HOTEL

A man spent Sunday night behind bars in Western Australia – the same night the state forced a tough border closure – after allegedly marrying a fire exit door at his hotel to break self-quarantine requirements, police say.

The 35-year-old man is an interstate traveler from Victoria, who arrived on March 28th.

“He was required under the Emergency Management Act to self-quarantine for 14 days (until April 13, 2020) and he was provided room at a Perth hotel for this purpose,” WA Police said in a statement on Sunday.

“Allegedly during the quarantine period, the man violated the self-quarantine requirements, which he was repeatedly restricted to.

“He went around an open fire door in the hotel to allow him to leave and return to the farm without being seen by staff. He used public transport to drive into the metropolitan area.”

The man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of failure to comply with direction (Section 86 1A EMA). Police said he was denied parole on the basis that he would likely continue or repeat the offense, endangering the safety of others.

“Guarding is so much worse than staying in a hotel,” WA Premier Mark McGowan said Monday.

“He has already suffered a consequence. He can now face a penalty of up to $ 50,000 and further imprisonment.

“He did the wrong thing, he was caught. I hope the law will treat him fairly.”

Mr McGowan said he understood the man was reportedly ringing the door to visit his girlfriend.

SYDNEY FULL AND COMMON “HOT SPOTS”

First it was the eastern suburbs with hundreds of people heading to Bondi despite social distance measures in place – this past weekend it was north.

The North Beach Council confirmed on Facebook on Sunday that NSW Police had closed Manly, Warriewood, North Steyne, Queenscliff, Freshwater, Curl Curl and Palm Beach as a result of residents failing to follow social distance directions.

“More beaches will be closed and reserved also if people do not follow the rules,” the council wrote.

“Please help us help you. Stay safe.”

Rangers, council staff and NSW Police were posted to the “hot spots” where large gatherings took place.

People in strings and bikinis have been spotted on the shore despite government advice to stay home unless you need to make an essential trip and you have an acceptable excuse.

At Bondi Beach at about 9am on Sunday, police were approached by guards seeking help after a young man ignored the “closed beach” of the council.

After allegedly refusing their instructions to proceed, the 21-year-old was arrested but then allegedly kicked an officer claiming he had infected COVID-19.

“He was taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with failure to comply with notices set by a council, failing or refusing to comply with a police officer’s duty, resisting an officer in duty and intimidating a police officer in the performance of duty without actual bodily harm,” NSW Police said in a statement.

The man was denied bail and was forced to face Central Local Court on Monday. Police have since confirmed that he does not have COVID-19.

DOCUMENTS FINALLY ATTEMPTED TO WEB SITE ‘UNREASIBLE’

Fifty-eight remakes were fined A $ 1334 after a car rally involving about 150 cars in southern Brisbane on Saturday night.

Those slaughtered with the punishment, executed as a result of failing to comply with COVID-19 guidance given by the Queensland Chief Health Officer, were 17 and 30 years old. Some were drivers, others passengers.

Some cars tried to flee, but drove through a meadow and became sturdy.

Queensland police were alerted to the demonstration in a warehouse car park at Brickworks Place in Rochedale around 10am on Saturday.

“It is unusable what happened at Rochedale last night and such a disregard for the life of Queenslanders will not be tolerated,” deputy commissioner Steve Gollschewski said in a statement on Sunday.

A video released by the Queensland Police Service shows a stream of cars stopping, with one male officer asking a driver: “Do you know the domestic rules of the coroner virus?”

He reads the bonuses, none of them valid for the driver, and adds, “So you basically thought you were coming here to see a car show?”

“I don’t think that’s on the list,” the fellow officer responds.

In Queensland, the Home Confidence, Movement and Meeting Directorate expires at 11.59pm on April 2nd.

CROPS FOR A POPULAR WEEKEND

Brisbane residents flocked to popular farmers’ markets on Saturday morning, reluctantly challenging the strict social distance measures being implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Large crowds were photographed at the Jan Powers Powerhouse Farmers markets in the inner-city suburb of Nova Farm, with many in attendance reportedly defying the 1.5m rules imposed by the federal government.

Organizers of the weekly market in Brisbane posted instructions on Facebook on Friday saying that the event will continue, but will adhere to the rules by “putting in place all COVID-19 precautions.”

One of these was an instruction to keep a distance of 1.5m between each guest, who did not seem to follow in pictures of today’s market.

Other measures put in place were pre-sale products from vendors to limit distance and interact with consumers, as well as grocery stores selling edible foods only, guests limited to one person per household and seats in public places prohibited.

AFP RECRUITS PARTION WITHOUT RESEARCH

Many Australian Federal Police are being investigated after they were filmed throwing a party at their residential college amid social distance restrictions.

A video obtained by the ABC shows that coaches are meeting in Barton, Canberra on Friday evening before the event broke up with local police.

“ACT Police can confirm that it attended a meeting at the AFP College on Friday evening and spoke with those involved,” an AFP spokesman told ABC on Sunday.

“The matter was handed over to the AFP to investigate further and to take any action deemed necessary. The matter is currently under investigation.”

The AFP said it expects members to comply with the law and relevant health directions, and any violations will be dealt with in accordance with AFP framework professional standards.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

The video was recorded by a neighboring resident concerning the recruits not complying with the rules of social separation and rally.

Watching Easter next weekend, Australian general practitioner Professor Brendan Murphy said it would be a “very different” commemoration this year and urged people to avoid marking the occasion as usual.

“Easter is a time when people usually travel, get together and have social gatherings and we ask you not to do that,” he said Sunday.

“We ask you to stay with your family, in your place of residence, not to travel where you may unwillingly spread the virus, have no parties where you could voluntarily share the virus with people who do not have it, not with those who are older and vulnerable. Australians. “

. (TagsToTranslate) World