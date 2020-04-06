Covid-19 coronavirus: France has its highest 24-hour death rate

The French minister of health reported the highest 24-hour death rate recorded in the country since the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Olivier Veran said that 833 people have died of coronary heart disease in hospitals and nursing homes since yesterday.

Although some have predicted that the rate of infection may be slowing, Veran said that “we have not reached the end of the rise of this epidemic.”

France has only recently started counting nursing home deaths in its Covid-19 relationships, and previously only reported deaths in hospitals.

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus is 8,911.

Flag of pandemic news across the world:

USE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended stay at home restrictions through the end of the month, citing recent evidence that out-of-state rules could help the state avoid a worst-case scenario. New York State recorded 4758 deaths from Covid-19, with 599 reported in the past 24 hours. It remains the most affected US state with more than 130,000 confirmed cases and close to 17,000 people in hospital. But the number of new people entering hospitals on a daily basis has decreased, as has the number of critically ill patients who need wind supplies. Recent data suggest the state could be at or near the peak of the explosion, state officials said. Noting that there was no time, the Cuomo said schools and non-essential businesses would remain closed until April 29.

WHO: The World Emergency Director said countries seeking to abandon their classification strategies must use a “calibrated, step-wise approach” that does not release all restrictions at once. Dr Mike Ryan said the closures seen in many countries involve shutdowns of schools, workshops and social gatherings in places such as public places and parks. “It would probably be a bad idea to lift all the restraining restrictions (at the same time). The locking pushes the disease down. Once you lift the lock, you have to have an alternative method of suppressing the infection,” Ryan said, explaining. countries should have systems in place to detect cases, track contacts, quarantine suspected cases and test widely for the disease.

Canada:

Canada’s Prime Minister’s most populous province says US officials have stopped three million masks from leaving Ontario to manufacture a 3M giant, but says 500,000 of them are released today. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says getting masks across the U.S. border is difficult after the Trump Administration announced it would ban the export of N95 protective masks. Ford says he hopes Canada will get an exemption.

ITALY: The day-to-day growth of new Covid-19 cases has dipped again in Italy. The nearly 3600 new cases that authorities announced today were the lowest daily increase in 20 days. Another number boosting hopes in Italy’s medical community was a small drop, for the third straight day, in the number of intensive care beds occupied by patients with coronavirus infections nationwide. “Underneath, the data confirms the tendency” to slow down new cases and “gives comfort that the measures of retention against the virus infection are effective,” – said Dr. Luca Richeldi, a pneumologist at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. 132,547 confirmed cases, putting it behind Spain in total known cases: There were 636 deaths in Italy since yesterday, up from 525 daily earlier, but Richeldi said that overall, a downward trend in deaths continues, showing a 20 percent decrease compared to a week ago. Earlier today, Italy marks a month under national confinement, aiming to curb the spread of the virus.

TURKEY

The number of confirmed infections in Turkey has exceeded 30,000, after the health minister reported 3148 more cases in the past 24 hours. Fahrettin Koca also reported 75 more deaths on his Twitter account, increasing the death toll in the country to 649. The number of infections in Turkey stands at 30,217.

SPAIN: Spanish investigators released from custody a businessman suspected of being involved in the theft of two million facsimiles amid the new coronavirus outbreak. Private news agency Europa Press reports that the man from the northwestern region of Galicia remains a suspect in the ongoing case. With fax machines cheap in many parts of the world, Galician authorities say that protective equipment for health workers worth 5 million euros was stolen from a warehouse in Santiago de Compostela last February.

GREECE: The country recorded six more deaths from the last day, and the total of the country was 79, another 20 positive cases were detected, bringing the total to 1755. Greece took key measures relatively early in its outbreak compared to some other European countries, and authorities say the restrictions appear to be working. Almost all retail companies have been closed, and people are allowed out of their homes only for specific reasons. Thousands of fines have been imposed on those who violate lock rules. Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias urged Greeks to adhere to the restrictions. “April will be the hardest, but the most crucial, month,” he said.

GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is as anxious as anyone to get life back to normal in the country. Merkel says, “we are still living in the pandemic” and now is not the time to talk about an end date for restrictive measures. Merkel says, “We would be a bad government if we did not intensively, day and night, consider how we can take steps to return to ordinary life while still protecting health.” But she adds that she would be considered a “bad chancellor, and we would be a bad government,” if she set an immediate date for ending restrictions. European officials are scheduled to hold a video conference tomorrow to discuss the crisis and Merkel said the European Union is “facing its biggest test since its founding”, which has hit every nation.

– AP

