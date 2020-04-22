Covid-19 coronavirus: Hackers using viral subjects for attacks

Google’s security team says it has identified more than a dozen government-backed malicious groups using Covid-19-related themes for phishing and hacking.

The Threat Analysis Group says in a blog post that some have tried to trick people into downloading malware by impersonating international health organizations.

It said one South American group called Packrat was considering the World Health Organization’s homepage.

Google says people working at public health agencies are becoming targets because of the new coronavirus and it is proactively adding extra security to such people – more than 50,000 high-risk accounts in total.

One Google campaign highlighted targeted personal accounts of U.S. government employees – the specific employers were not named – with phishing lies.

Envoys posing as U.S. fast food franchises offering free meals and coupons tried to get recipients to enter their Google account credentials.

While Google said it has not seen an overall increase in phishing attacks by government-backed groups, the use of Covid-19 themes represents a change in tactics.

In other developments:

GEORGIA: Several hundred farmers have blocked a main road in the country Georgia in protest of strict measures taken to try to stop the spread of coronaviruses. The protest in Marneuli took place on the same day that the Georgian parliament voted to extend a state of emergency until 22 May. Farmers complain that markets and shops lack food and supplies and that they cannot sell their agricultural products. Georgia has reported 416 cases of coronavirus infection and five deaths.

BELGIUM: The European Union aims to set up a humanitarian airlift to help aid, equipment and facilities to some areas of Africa most affected by the coronaviruses. Josep Borrell, head of EU foreign policy, said “France has proposed to be the first country that can participate.”

TURKEY Turkey’s health minister has reported 117 more killings of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and caused the total death toll to 2376. Fahrettin Koca also reported 3083 new confirmed infections in the country, raising the total to 98,674. The number of new cases was the lowest since April 4 and down from the 4611 cases reported the previous day.

Redfield: When I commented that it might be a second wave to be harder or more complicated when we had the flu and coronavirus circulating at the same time, but I didn’t say this was going to be “worse,” just harder and more complicated.

SPAIN:

Parliament approved the government’s proposal to extend Spain’s state of emergency for another two weeks, until 9 May. A state of emergency was declared on March 14, giving the government extraordinary powers to maintain a lock to control the coronavirus outbreak. Spain will further relax its rules of incarceration next Tuesday, when it will let children under 14 outside walk with a parent. Factory and construction workers were already allowed to return to their jobs. The restriction has helped slow the daily contagion growth from more than 20 percent to less than 2 percent. Spain has more than 21,000 deaths and 208,000 infections.

FRANCE: The head of the national health agency says there is no evidence that nicotine protects smokers from the virus – and warned that smoking remains the country’s number one killer. Jerome Salomon noted data published by the Paris hospital network suggesting an unusually low proportion of smokers among those hospitalized with the virus, compared to the 25 percent of smokers in the French population. French researchers have proposed further study, especially on nicotine and virus. But Solomon insisted that the data so far are based solely on observation, and possible nicotine binding is only an unproven hypothesis at this stage.

USA:

Two pets in New York State are positive about the coronaviruses, marking the first cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials say. The cats, who have mild respiratory illnesses and are waiting to recover, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their homes or surroundings, say the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The finding, which results from positive tests on seven tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo, adds to a small number of confirmed cases of the virus in animals worldwide. U.S. authorities say that although it appears that some animals can get the virus from humans, there is no indication that the animals are transmitting it to humans. Authorities recommend that some pet owners with Covid-19 avoid contact with their animals as much as possible.

ITALY: Deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus pandemic peaked at 25,000 today. The death toll and new positives continue to rise for Italy, the first Western country to be hit by the crisis. The civil protection agency reported that 437 people had died with the virus in the last 25 hours, a 1.7 percent increase to 25,085. The number of positive cases rose 1.5 percent to 183,857. Pressure on health services continued to ease.

