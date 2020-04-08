While the heartworms were born in New York City, Dr. Doug Bass’s family asked him to work from home.

He refused, showing his patients at Phoenix House, a drug treatment facility where he served as medical director.

“He said he’s on the front lines and they need him,” his brother, Jonathan Bass, told AP. “Too many people trusted him.”

The 64-year-old Bass died suddenly last month after suffering from symptoms commonly caused by coronavirus, including coughing, fever and severe cramping. This made him perhaps the first doctor still treating patients in the city to die from the disease caused by coronavirus.

It happened so quickly that he was never tested for Covid-19, but his brother believes he was among the hundreds of undiagnosed cases that for weeks had been excluded from official coronavirus death rates.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said today that the city will start counting victims like Bason who have not been tested, including those dying at home, whose symptoms match some parameters.

“It’s just terrible. The numbers speak for themselves. This was a very rare thing in New York and all of a sudden it jumped. The only change is Covid-19,” de Blasio told reporters.

A year ago, the New York City Fire Department received an average of 64 calls for cardiac arrest daily, generally with no more than half of those patients dying, FDNY spokesman James Long said.

“Now, in this pandemic, we are seeing more than 300 cardiac arrest calls a day, with over 200 people dying daily,” Long wrote in an email.

Experts say victims have been underestimated worldwide, not just to limits in evidence, but in the various ways that nations count dead – not to mention intentional under reporting by some governments.

ABC News spent several hours with the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulatory Corps as its members responded to calls in the community.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently released new guidance saying that it is reasonable to count unrecognized Covid-19 cases as “probable” or “presumed” coronary artery deaths in circumstances that are “mandatory in an acceptable degree of certainty.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is also interested in trying to find a way to hold people who die at home without being tested.

Bass is believed to have improved in the days before his death and continued to work for Phoenix House, which provides residential and outpatient treatment at multiple locations in New York and Long Island.

He had a weakened immune system, his brother said, but “nothing threatens life and nothing is final.”

He collapsed in the elevator of his building in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood after calling an ambulance because he couldn’t breathe. Officers at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, the hospital where Bass was taken, declined to comment on his death.

Ann-Marie Foster, the president and general manager of Phoenix House, said her organization has at least two patients who were positive for coronavirus, but added that it was unclear if Bass was treating them.

She said she received an email from Bass at 6.27pm local time on March 27, the evening before his death.

“He was there in the office until Friday taking care of patients and helping write policies,” Foster told AP. “We lost a gem.”

There were similar untold deaths among health workers.

A medical doctor at East Orange General Hospital outside Newark, Frank Gabrin, died March 31 of what his loved ones and colleagues described as coronary artery complications.

A cancer survivor, who also has never been tested for Covid-19, Gabrin died in the arms of her husband, home in New York, days after developing symptoms that included dry cough, aches and pains.

The actual death rate of coronavirus will be better understood when the pandemic ends, based on a review of deaths in outpatient activities, said Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and chief executive officer of NYC Health and Hospitals, the largest city. health system in the country.

“If an older man were found dead in his home, it would not be easy to tell if they had succumbed to Covid without ever being diagnosed, or if they had succumbed to cardiac arrest,” Katz told reporters recently.

“I think there will be ways when all these terrors we are experiencing will be tried to study these things,” he added. “But I think that right now everyone is trying to save as many lives as they can.”

