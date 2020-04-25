Covid-19 coronavirus: Healthy young people dying from virus-related strokes

Young people, with mild or no symptoms of Covid-19, die from strokes related to the virus, doctors have warned.

Experts say Covid-19 appears to be the cause of sudden strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s who are otherwise healthy.

Doctors in the United States have also warned that some of those affected have been reluctant to call 911 because they know hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.

The new coronavirus appears to cause the blood to clot in unusual ways, causing strokes.

“The virus appears to be causing an increase in clotting in the large arteries, causing a severe stroke,” Dr. Thomas Oxley, a neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai System in New York City, told CNN.

He says the cases appear in people under the age of 50, with either mild symptoms of Covid-19 or, in some cases, no symptoms at all.

“Our report shows a sevenfold increase in the incidence of sudden stroke in young patients over the past two weeks. Most of these patients have no past medical history and have been at home with both mild symptoms (or in two cases, no symptoms) of Covid. , “he added.

“All tested positive. Two of them delayed calling an ambulance.”

The doctors emphasize that the strokes are not common in young people.

“For comparison, our service, over the previous 12 months, treated an average of 0.73 patients every two weeks under the age of 50 with a large vessel,” the team wrote in a letter to be published in the New England Journal of Medicine. .

“The average person who has a major naval strike is severely damaged,” Oxley said.

“It means it’s a bigger clot. It includes one of the largest arteries in the brain.”

Doctors warn people to look for both Covid-19 and stroke symptoms.

