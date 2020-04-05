Covid 19 coronavirus: How everything went wrong on the Ruby Princess

A criminal investigation into the behavior of Carnival Australia amid the Ruby Princess debacle, which saw 2,700 passengers disembark from the ship in Sydney despite passengers showing coronavirus symptoms, will be launched by police.

According to Sky News, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will launch a criminal investigation into who is guilty of allowing the cruiser to pile up and send infected passengers off the ground.

The release of the Ruby Princess on March 19 was considered one of the biggest “disasters” in Australia’s fight against the pandemic.

So far, more than 620 passengers have tested positive for Covid-19. This number accounts for 10 per cent of Australia’s confirmed cases.

On Sunday, NSW Health Dr. Jeremy McAnulty announced that the state had recorded four more deaths in the past 24 hours, three of which were passengers of the Ruby Princess. A total of ten people who were aboard the ship died across Australia.

The NSW government is under fire for its use of the lining. Test results released by the government on March 20 showed that four passengers contracted the virus on board, but by that time 2647 people had left the ship.

The announcement of the criminal investigation comes after a string of leaked phone calls between the NSW Port Authority and senior carnival Australian cruise company officials may have led to a hasty decision to allow Princess Rubin to enter Sydney on 19 March.

According to records obtained by the Sunday Telegraph, several phone calls were made on the evening of March 18 and in the early hours of March 19, just hours before the “lifeboat” boarded.

According to the newspaper, port authorities initially denied the vessel permission to dock after it was announced that some passengers on board had symptoms of Covid-19.

A representative of the Ruby Princess contacted Ambulance NSW to reserve two vehicles for patients who they believed had coronavirus and were allegedly being tested.

This information was transmitted to the NSW Port Authority, which decided to deny the ship entry to Sydney Harbor.

However, after receiving a call around midnight from Carnival Australian authorities, the newspaper claims that the Port Authority has recovered from its decision, allowing the ship to berth.

According to the port authority logs, obtained from the Sunday Telegraph, it is alleged that ambulance vehicles were called to the port to deliver three passengers with complications unrelated to the virus.

While it was the Port Authority that allowed the ship to board, the decision to have passengers disembark was under the custody of NSW Health.

On Saturday, the NSW Labor Party called on Health Minister Brad Hazzard to step down from the Ruby Princess scandal, with the opposition labeling it “one of the biggest health disasters” in NSW history.

“The mouth stops with the Minister of Health and we are calling on the health minister today to stay sidelined,” opposition leader Jodi McKay said in a statement.

Hazzard, however, defended the government’s actions, saying the experts who made the decision are the “best in the world”.

“Every single one of the staff of the chief health officer who made the decision did it to the best of their ability. And those people are experts in their field,” Hazzard said.

Kerry Chant, chief medical officer of the NSW, said that if they knew that coronaviruses were on the ship, they would disembark the passengers differently and move them to self-isolation.

But she said that would have prevented only 11 cases of the virus.

“The people who got their infection on the cruise ship couldn’t be avoided and, every time people were on that cruise ship, there was actually a risk of more transmission on the cruise ship in a very, vulnerable age group,” Chant said .

According to the Sun Herald, the Ruby Princess was accommodating 128 sick passengers and crew on board, with 24 of them having a fever above 38 degrees.

The report, obtained from the publication, reportedly shows an additional six people reporting muscle aches, diarrhea, severe headaches or vomiting.

The publication claims instead of asking passengers whether they traveled to various countries considered medium or high risk, it is understood that those on board were only asked to specify whether they traveled through mainland China or Iran or crossed through South Korea. . However, at that time the ship was allowed to pile up in Sydney, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore and Thailand and were listed by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as being moderate to high risk.

Nysw police commissioner Mick Fuller is investigating the use of the saga.

