Covid-19 coronavirus: How the world prepares to ease its keys

Governments around the world have different approaches on how to start speeding up their Covid-19 keys.

Originally enforced to curb the spread of the disease, there are fears that continuing to tighten social distances risks the reaction of those forced to live with tight constraints and will cause lasting damage to economies.

While some countries have announced ways that their clutches may be relaxed in the coming weeks, governments and health experts warn that it must be done in such a way as to avoid a sudden resurgence in the Covid-19 spread.

CHINA

Cases: 81,802

Deaths: 3333

In China – where this coronavirus first appeared – authorities have gradually begun to tighten restrictions. People were allowed to leave Wuhan, the center of the pandemic, for the first time yesterday, as long as they had a “green code” on an official phone app. As infection rates dropped last month, officials began allowing people out of their homes for two hours daily. In other areas and cities where the outbreak was less severe, most shops, restaurants and workplaces have begun to reopen, although there are fears of a second wave of cases as people return to work.

TAIWAN, SINGAPORE

Singapore cases: 1623. Deaths: 7.

Taiwan cases: 379. Deaths: 5

Taiwan and Singapore have been praised for their detention, but infections have emerged in recent weeks as citizens return from the United States and Europe. Both have restricted travel and forced social distance, with Singapore this week banning social gatherings after last week closing schools and most workshops for a month. Taiwan did not even have a partial lock, relying on early detection of imported cases. But the crowd of people on tourism targets over the recent long weekend has frightened authorities to issue tougher rules. A team of scholars at National Taiwan University suggested that it would be more efficient to have neighborhoods than order a white city-wide lock.

ITALY

Cases: 139,422

Deaths: 17,669

The national lock ends on Easter Monday, but is almost certain to be extended. However, it is speculated that as the number of deaths and infections dips the Government could allow some key industries and businesses to reopen under strict conditions. Under exit strategy offices and shops could reopen but not bars, gyms, restaurants, nightclubs, cinemas and theaters. Schools may remain closed until September. There would be extensive testing of humans as well as a trace of those who may have been newly infected. In Brescia, a northern city heavily affected by Covid-19, it has been suggested that younger people return to work as soon as possible. That could help restart the 70 percent of companies that were closed. But experts are extremely cautious, warning that if the lock is relaxed too quickly, infections could smell.

SPAIN

Cases: 146,690

Deaths: 14,673

Extending the lockdown through a sixth week through April 26, Pedro Sánchez, the prime minister, warned that the restrictions would not end there. The high plateau in which the daily death rate has prevailed – more than 700 yesterday and today – means that the return to normal will have to be gradual and very controlled. A 10-day measure to keep non-essential workers at home today means construction, factories and phone centers will resume working. Spanish families are subject to the strictest rules in Europe, children are not even allowed. A survey of 146,000 people found 44 percent happy to spend another month indoors, with 21 percent ready to spend three months. Spain will begin mass testing to check next week’s cattle immunity. Areas with sufficient cattle immunity will be able to relax social distance measures earlier than others.

GERMANY

Cases: 109,329

Deaths: 2096

The government has lowered hopes of existing restrictions soon, and Angela Merkel, the chancellor, said it would be “irresponsible” to give a date for them to end. However, authorities are examining ways to leverage the technology. One solution might involve using an app to monitor who individuals have contacted, to alert them to the need for testing.

AUSTRIA

Cases: 12,738

Deaths: 2732

Austria said this week it would turn a corner and start reopening more stores after Easter. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has outlined plans to return to normal life while avoiding the risk of a recent break. Small impractical and DIY stores will open on April 14, followed by all stores, malls and hairdressers on May 1. Schools will remain closed indefinitely.

DANIMARO

Cases: 5402

Deaths: 218

The number of hospital admissions and deaths has stabilized in the past week, following Denmark’s early closure of schools, restaurants, cafes, gyms and borders. Schools and schools will be able to reopen on April 15 as a first step toward gradually easing the lock-in, but Mette Frederiksen, the principal, said it will be “one precautionary step at a time.”

USE

Cases: 406,697

Deaths: 13,868

It is unlikely that some will ease restrictions for several weeks. President Donald Trump has said federal social distance guidelines will remain until at least the end of April, but he is keen on reopening the economy. He floated the idea of ​​a staggered return to work, suggesting that “large sections” of the country not affected by the virus might be asked to return to work. However, state governors have placed stay orders in most states preventing many businesses from reopening, and it will be up to each state when they decide to lift those restrictions. Trump is lobbied by US airlines hit by travel bans and has spoken out about protecting companies like Boeing. But officials warn that they will not lift restrictions on European countries until they “recover from the effects of the virus”.

IRAN

Cases: 67,286

Deaths: 4003

After initially trying to deal with the rapid spread of the virus, Iran is seeing the number of new cases fall. President Hassan Rouhani has announced that “low risk” business activity will resume from this weekend. Outside Tehran, the busiest area, government employees will return, but schools, universities and events continue to be suspended until at least April 18.

