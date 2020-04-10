Covid 19 coronavirus: How the world prepares to go out

Governments around the world are figuring out how to begin mitigating the accession of coronavirus imposed to curb the spread of the disease, which has killed more than 83,000 people worldwide.

There are fears that continued strict social separation will not only counteract those forced to live with tight restrictions, but will also do lasting damage to national economies.

But while some countries have announced ways that their keys are relaxed in the coming weeks, governments and health authorities around the world are warning that it must be done so as to avoid a sudden resurgence in the Covid-19 spread.

China

Cases: 81,802 Deaths: 3,333

In China – where the coronavirus first appeared – authorities have gradually increased restrictions.

People were allowed to leave Wuhan City, the first epicenter of the pandemic, for the first time on Wednesday, as long as they had a “green code” on an official smartphone app.

As infection rates dropped last month, authorities began easing the blockade of the city, allowing people out of their homes for two hours every day.

ABC’s Four Corners revealed the flight that brought a coronavirus to Australia and the “ignorance” around it that leads to the rapid spread. Video / ABC

In other areas and cities where the outbreak was less severe, most shops, restaurants and workplaces have begun to reopen, although there are fears of a second wave of cases as people return to work.

As of April, Chinese citizens returning from overseas will have to declare their health status and travel history through a social media app prior to boarding.

Taiwan and Singapore

Singapore cases: 1623 Deaths: 7 Taiwanese cases: 379 Deaths: 5

Taiwan and Singapore have been praised for their coronavirus content, but infections have grown in recent weeks as foreigners return from the United States and Europe.

Both governments have speeded up measures to limit travel and enforce social distance, with

Singapore this week banning social gatherings, both at home and in public.

This follows the decision last week to close schools and most workplaces for a month.

Taiwan stands out as one of the few countries that has not even gone under partial lock, relying instead on early detection of imported cases.

But the large numbers of people in domestic tourism destinations over the recent long weekend have frightened authorities to give tougher rules, including a NT $ 15,000 ($ 820) fine for people who refuse to wear face masks on public transport.

People wear masks at a supermarket in Milan, Italy. Photo / AP

A team of scholars at National Taiwan University suggested that it would be more efficient to have neighborhoods than order a white city-wide lock.

Italy

Cases: 135,586 Deaths: 17,127

As the first Western democracy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, all eyes are on Italy to see how the country forges an exit strategy.

The national lock officially ends on Easter Monday, but is almost certain to be extended.

However, it is speculated that as the number of deaths and infections progressively soars, the government may give some key industries and businesses permission to reopen.

Any such initiative would come under stressful conditions, as workers are required to maintain social distance and carry face-to-face skills at all times.

Former Minister of Economy Pier Carlo Padoan has said he fears that if the shutdown lasts too long, Italy will risk an “economic collapse”.

Under an exit strategy devised by the government science committee, offices and shops could reopen, but not bars, gyms, restaurants, nightclubs, cinemas or theaters. There is a strong possibility that schools will not open until September.

There would be extensive testing of humans as well as a trace of those who may have been newly infected.

Italy’s death rate COVID-19 is staggering, more than any other country. Video / CNN

In Brescia, one of the northern cities worst hit by Covid-19, it has been suggested that young people should be allowed to return to work earlier because they are less vulnerable to the virus. That could help restart the 70 percent of the city’s companies that were closed as a result of the emergency.

“People under 45 are less at risk, so they could return to work first,” said Giuseppe Pasini, president of the Brescia industrialists’ association. “It’s time to think about how we can live with the virus until a vaccine arrives.”

But experts remain extremely cautious, warning that if the lockout is relaxed too quickly, infections could flare up again and Italy could find itself back at square one.

Spain

Cases: 146,690 Deaths: 14,555

Announcing the extension of Spain’s strict prison regime through the sixth week until April 26, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that the restrictions would not end there.

The stubbornly high plateau at which the Covid-19 daily mortality rate is established – more than 700 on Tuesday and Wednesday – means that the return to normal will have to be gradual and closely monitored.

An exceptional 10-day measure to keep all non-essential workers at home falls on a Thursday, which means that construction sites, factories and phone centers will resume operating.

Spanish families are subject to the strictest rules in Europe, not even children are allowed to exercise. But Spaniards seem to have accepted the restrictions. A macro survey of 146,000 people found that 44 percent are happy to spend another month indoors, with 21 percent prepared to last three months if needed.

Spain plans to start a mass testing to check next week’s cattle immunity. Areas where sufficient Greek immunity has been achieved will be able to relax social distance measures earlier than others.

Germany

Cases: 107,659 Deaths: 2017

The federal government was trying to lower hopes of existing restrictions soon, with Chancellor Angela Merkel saying it would be “irresponsible” to give a date for termination.

Doctors from France discuss before a room where a COVID-19 doctor from France is being treated at the University Hospital in Essen, Germany. Photo / AP

However, authorities are examining ways to achieve lifting of key measures through technology.

One such solution might involve the use of an app to monitor with whom individuals have contacted, to alert them to the need for testing.

This would depend on people reporting freely if they were positive and would need to voluntarily accommodate the German obsession with privacy and fear of surveillance.

Austria

Cases: 12,738 Deaths: 2732

Austria said earlier this week that it is turning a corner and will start reopening more stores after Easter, following a downward trend in the growth rate of new infections.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz outlined a series of steps to return to normal life while simultaneously minimizing the risk of new infections.

Smaller non-convenience stores and brick shops will open on April 14, followed by all stores, malls and hairdressers on May 1. However, schools will remain closed for an indefinite future.

Denmark

Cases: 5,386 Deaths: 218

Denmark has seen the number of hospital admissions and deaths stabilize over the past week, following its early closure of schools, restaurants, cafes, gyms and borders.

It plans to reopen day schools and schools on April 15 as a first step toward gradually easing the three-week lockdown.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said: “If we go too fast, it can go wrong. That’s why we have to take one precautionary step at a time.”

United States

Cases: 401,636 Deaths: 12,905

In the United States, where the pandemic has reduced New York and other cities to ghost cities, there are likely to be several weeks of restrictions.

President Donald Trump said federal social distance guidelines will remain in effect until at least the end of April, but he is keen to reopen the economy as soon as possible.

Kiwi paramedic Chez Valenta shares the horrifying reality of coronavirus in New York. Video / Chez Velenta

He came up with the idea of ​​staggering the return of the workforce, suggesting that “large sections” of the country, which are not affected by coronavirus, might be asked to return to work.

Yet Trump has no sole control over the decision. State governors have placed stay orders in most U.S. states that prevent many businesses from reopening, and it will be up to each state when they decide to lift those restrictions.

One decision that is solely with the President is when he decides to lift travel restrictions.

Trump has been lobbied by US companies that have been hit badly by travel restrictions and he has repeatedly spoken about protecting companies such as Boeing.

But in White House information, officials have warned that they will not lift travel restrictions on European countries until they “recover from the effects of the virus.”

Iran

Cases: 67,286 Deaths: 4,003

After he initially struggled to make the virus spread quickly, Iran now sees the number of new cases fall.

In a bid to repair an economy that is already struggling with international sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani has announced that “low risk” business activity will resume from Saturday, April 11).

Covid-19 and the related social spacing created a global trend of “balcony concerts,” which began in Italy in mid-March.

Outside Tehran, the epicenter of the explosion, government officials will return to work, but schools, universities and various social, cultural, sporting and religious events will be suspended until at least April 18.

Switzerland

Cases: 22,488 Deaths: 846

The Swiss government indicated on Wednesday that it would take an initial step-by-step approach to loosen lock-in measures from April 26.

