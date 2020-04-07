Covid-19 coronavirus: Intensive care indicates that Boris Johnson has difficulty breathing

The decision to transfer a coronavirus patient to intensive care is never taken lightly and is a clear indication that they need artificial support to help their bodies see the virus.

A modern intensive care unit provides a wide range of life support systems, of which oxygen and mechanical ventilation are only two options.

It was reported today that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not, at least initially, put on a mechanical fan.

More likely, he has his vital signs carefully monitored while receiving oxygen pierced by a mask.

While mechanically ventilated patients are normally unconscious, oxygen treatment does not require this.

It is important to note that intensive care is not a “cure” for the coronavirus.

In the absence of specific drugs that fight the disease, it gives what doctors call “helpful care.”

The hospital in London, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care.

In severe cases, the virus attacks the lungs and causes viral pneumonia. This can progress very quickly and surprise both patients and physicians.

It seems unlikely that doctors seeking the prime minister did not envision this as a possibility in advance – and he may have simply moved to intensive care as a precaution.

Dr Bharat Pankhania, senior clinical lecturer at Exeter University Medical School, told the Telegraph: “It’s hard to know. As prime minister, everyone will be on the sidelines, they will be very cautious.”

In severe cases, oxygen and subsequent venting, if necessary, effectively squeeze the patient’s vital systems, giving them a better chance of countering.

In the most serious cases, coronavirus patients have a very potent immune response to the virus, which can cause severe inflammation and damage to the lung tissue.

Otherwise healthy patients, this response – which doctors do not currently understand at all – can be most dangerous.

Foreign Minister Dominika Raab runs the prime minister’s hospital.

Earlier this week, Professor Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of Eastern England, drew attention to early data collected by the National Audit and Research Center for Intensive Care, which suggest that critical care for patients with Covid-19 is less effective. than for other types of virals. pneumonia.

“Unfortunately, about half of the cases (50.1 percent) that go into critical care (with Covid-19) die nonetheless. This is much higher than for other viral pneumonias (22.4 percent). it is so, and how much higher this figure would be without critical care beds is unclear. “

The chances increase to 54 percent of survival for any Johnson.

Tom Solomon, director of the Institute of Infection and Global Health at the University of Liverpool, said some patients are being transferred to critical care beds simply for more intensive monitoring of their essential functions.

He added, “Most patients with Covid-19 who go to intensive care do so because of difficulty in breathing, as a direct consequence of the infection of the virus, or the immune defenses of the body trying to fight it.”

At the most severe end a patient becomes unconscious with drugs, and then a tube is inserted into the lungs to do the breathing for the patient. For now, we understand that this is of no use to Johnson.

“At the gentler end, the patient wakes up and only has some support with a tightly fitting mask, and higher pressure is applied to the airways through the mask, for example CPAP, which is continuous positive air pressure.”

Professor Derek Hill, a professor of medical imaging at University College London (UCL), said it was likely the prime minister was admitted to hospital after becoming out of breath.

He said if his condition deteriorated, additional mechanical ventilation might be needed.

“Intensive Care Ventilators have sophisticated software and sensors to enable them to adjust the way they operate around the patient’s needs and to change the amount of oxygen inhaled with the air.

“One of the hallmarks of Covid-19 in all countries seems to be that many more men are seriously ill than women – especially in the over 40 age group.

“We also know that people under the age of 60 appear to have a higher chance of recovering from a critical illness with Covid-19 than older people. The prime minister is 55 years old.

Hill added: “It illustrates three of Covid-19’s major health needs: First, many patients need breathing assistance, and lack the mechanical ventilators that can do that – and especially lack of the high-quality intensive care ventilators that are most suitable for patients. with Covid-19, who may need help breathing for more than a week.

“Secondly, Covid-19 patients need a huge amount of oxygen to help them breathe – which will eventually be provided.

“Third, caring for people in intensive care requires skilled personnel, and New York’s experience has been that finding the right staff is the biggest challenge.”

Professor Linda Bauld at the University of Edinburgh said the Prime Minister’s acknowledgment of intensive care was “a huge concern and illustrates just how undeniable this virus is.”

She said: “Anyone, anywhere, including the most privileged in our society, can get hit and get sick.

“Future questions will be asked in the future as to whether the UK Government has acted adequately by keeping Parliament open and face-to-face meetings for the rest of the country and has already sought advice to close.

“However, now all our thoughts will be with the Prime Minister and his family, and the many other families facing similar circumstances with critically ill relatives.”

