Covid 19 coronavirus: Italy’s death toll from virus jumps 766 to nearly 15K

The coronary heart disease outbreak rate in Italy rose 766 to 14,681, marginally higher than the daily recorded day before.

Italian authorities reported 766 new killings of Covid-19, causing the country’s death from the coronavirus pandemic to nearly 15,000.

Italy’s death penalty, already the highest in the world, is now at 14,681.

The total number of infections, including recoveries and deaths, reached 119,827 on Friday, up more than 4 percent from Thursday.

The daily rate of increase has been around this level during the week.

The number of those recovering from the virus increased by 8.1% to 19,758, and there was only a minimal increase in the number of patients treated in intensive care, up from 0.4% to 4068.

Italian health authorities say the contagion curve has reached a plateau and the infection rate can only be reduced if strict social distance resources remain.

Angelo Borrelli, head of the Civil Protection Agency, asked in an interview with Radio Capital whether national lock-in measures – in effect since March 10 – could be lifted in mid-May.

“It could be how it could happen sooner or it could happen later, it depends on the data,” he said.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

“We are now stationary, we have to see when this situation will start to decline,” he added.

.