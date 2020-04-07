Covid 19 coronavirus: Japan declares emergency, escalating pandemic battle

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a month-long state of emergency Tuesday for Tokyo and six other prefectures to deploy defenses against the spread of coronaviruses.

Abe said on Tuesday that there would be no European-style locks. The state of emergency will only empower Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and leaders of six other appointed prefectures do more to strengthen calls for social distance. Almost all of these measures will be requests that cannot be met with penalties for violations.

The COVID-19 outbreak is now rampant and rapidly spreading, threatening people’s health, their daily lives and economy. Abe said he plans to hold the state of emergency for one month, until May 6.

The announcement follows increases in new cases in Tokyo, including consecutive rises exceeding 100 over the weekend. By Monday, there were 1,116 confirmed cases in the metropolitan area of ​​14 million people. Nationwide, Japan has 3,906 confirmed cases, as well as 712 of a cruise ship quarantined at Yokohama port near Tokyo, with 91 dead.

Abe was under pressure to declare a state of emergency to better meet calls for social disassociation as growing cases where there was no known contact with another patient led experts to say that an alarming outbreak in infections could overwhelm a health care system.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike welcomed the emergency measures, saying that because they are legally valid and involve coordinated action with the central government, she expects them to “prevail widely and deeply among the people.”

Japan’s limits to official action during a state of crisis stem from its experience of repression and disasters caused by fascist governments before and during World War II. The public is doubly concerned by the push by the ultra-conservative ruling party Abe and its supporters for a Constitutional amendment to include a state of emergency clause for disasters and military situations.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declares a state crisis during a coronavirus task force meeting at his official residence in Tokyo. Photo / AP

The Abe government is thought to have delayed declaring a state of emergency for fear of how it could hurt the economy. But as fear of the pandemic escalated, public and medical experts increasingly supported drastic action.

Abe has repeatedly said that it is difficult, as in Italy and France, where no one is supposed to be abroad, for Japan. “We can only make a request, but it is different from locked downs in France and other countries,” he said last week.

Measures include: stay-at-home, guidance to schools on temporary closures and requests to close non-essential companies and shops and cancel or delay events and exhibitions. Violators cannot be punished unless they comply with orders for the provision or storage of emergency relief goods, such as surgical masks and medical equipment.

Still, the state of crisis could significantly limit movement of people around and outside the city. Takahide Kiuchi, an economist at Nomura Research Institute, said in a recent report that a state of emergency could cause consumption to spend nearly 2.5 trillion yen (39 billion yuan), causing a 0.4% decrease in Japan’s annual GDP.

The government adopted a special law last month that allowed Abe to declare a state of emergency. The law, however, is publicized because of civil rights concerns.

The state of crisis comes less than two weeks after Koike, the governor of Tokyo, raised the alarm about escalating infections in the Japanese capital.

Earlier, it was thought that Japan curbed infections by closely monitoring cases and keeping them under control, rather than conducting mass tests as was done in neighboring South Korea. That strategy appears to have failed, given the sharp increase in cases not linked to previously known infections.

Traders ride a train in Tokyo. Photo / AP

As is true in many places, there are concerns about a shortage of beds and ICU units for patients with severe symptoms.

Osamu Nishida, president of the Japanese Society for Intensive Care Medicine, noted that Japan has only five ICU beds per 100,000 people, compared to 12 in Italy and about 30 in Germany.

Abe said last Friday that the central government had secured 25,000 beds and 8,000 fans. The health ministry has also mitigated hospital requirements for patients with no symptoms or only minor illnesses, allowing their relocation to hotels and other designated hospitals where they can be monitored by medical workers. This should release beds for the severely ill, helping to ease the strain on the medical system.

– AP

