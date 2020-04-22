Like many couples, it started when Yui’s husband started working remotely from his small Tokyo apartment, while coronary heart disease surges through the Japanese capital.

His round-the-clock presence – unusual in a culture that normally expects people to spend more time at work than at home – has left the 30-year-old housewife feeling stressed and awkward.

“I didn’t want to see him all the time,” she said simply.

Yui is clearly not alone.

She was among 100-plus husbands and wives who contacted Kasoku, a Tokyo-based short-term rental company, after it launched a new service aimed at helping couples avoid a “coronary divorce”.

The concept is extremely simple: Kasoku rents 500-plus apartments nationwide as “temporary shelters” for those wanting to flee their home – with a free 30-minute divorce consultation with a legal expert involved for good measure.

The initiative – costing NZ $ 68 daily – coincides with Japan’s widening coronavirus crisis. The government expanded a state of crisis last week to include the entire nation – a move likely to further increase workforce, which is still an uncommon concept for many Japanese companies.

A culture of long working hours combined with stagnant gender stereotypes in the home and small living spaces are factors that may amplify the challenges of self-isolation in Japan, with the hashtag “coronadivorce” in the country for weeks.

Yui is one of 25 people already registered to Kasoku. She relocated to a farm – a 20-minute train ride from her home district Suginami – just days after hearing about the initiative on TV, to distance herself from her husband, 34, who works for a real estate IT company.

“Since my husband started working at home on a government-mandated request, he is always at home and interfering with my homework, which is very stressful to me,” Yui, who did not wish to be fully identified, said.

“The house is small and he’s always there, so I can’t be alone, even when it feels awkward. After a long discussion, we decided to split up for a while.

“We’ve learned that marriage doesn’t always have to keep you together. When this pandemic starts, we’ll talk about our future again.”

Keisuke Arai, the managing director of Kasoku, said: “Most Japanese households are relatively smaller than those in other countries. The spouses see each other throughout the day and this could cause a small relationship problem.

“The longer it is solved, the more serious this problem will be. We think that many more people have similar problems and ‘coronary heart failure’ could be ten times greater.”

Isolation also fueled fears of domestic violence – with three women already contacting Kasoku seeking to escape abusive partners, one of whom said: “We have sworn to each other more and more recently. I was shouted at by my husband constantly. I was beaten when I started crying. I’m scared. “

Domestic pressures on women were also likely to be subdued.

Yukiko Uchida, a professor of social and cultural psychology at the Kokoro Research Center at Kyoto University, said: “In Japan there is still a sexual role and some husbands can neither cook nor clean their house.”

And Dr. Chigusa Yamaura, departmental lecturer at Nissan Institute of Japanese Studies at the University of Oxford, said: “The impact of teleportation could destabilize existing family assumptions about who does what, when and where.”

