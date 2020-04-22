Covid-19 coronavirus: Johnson tells Trump he is ‘on the road to recovery’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to US President Donald Trump to discuss coronavirus and international trade today in the clearest sign, however, that he is close to returning to work full time.

Johnson will also resume his regular hearings with the Queen for the first time in three weeks, as he takes the helm of his stand in Dominic Raab.

The prime minister told Trump he “feels better and is on the path to recovery,” the White House said.

A spokesman said: “President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson reaffirmed their close collaboration with the G7 and G20 to reopen global economies and ensure that medical care and supplies will reach everyone in need … (they) also discussed bilateral and global issues, including our shared commitment to a US-UK free trade agreement. “

The spokesman added that the two leaders discussed the international response to the virus, including “UK-US cooperation in the fight against the pandemic” and also “pledged to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement such as as soon as possible “.

Raab will run for Johnson at tomorrow’s Prime Minister’s Questions and will also chair a cabinet meeting in his absence, but there is more and more hope that Johnson will return to number 10 next week.

The prime minister’s spokesman said he is continuing his recovery at Checkers, but has now “received updates and calls” in a clear sign that he is increasing his workload daily.

Johnson will speak to the Queen on the phone later this week, resuming his weekly hearings for the first time since he became ill. Raab did not contact the queen in Johnson’s absence.

Johnson also held meetings with assistant coaches at Checkers and held a two-hour meeting with Raab last week.

Sources said he has requested political papers on domestic and international issues, as he is speeding up developments across the government at a time when he was on sick leave.

