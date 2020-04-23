Entering Wuhan was the easy part.

New viral infections have dropped to almost zero and travel restrictions have decreased. As a 76-day lockdown neared its end, journalists and others were allowed to enter the city in central China, where the global pandemic began.

Getting out was harder. Hundreds of thousands also tried to leave after being stationary for months in the metropolis of 11 million. The bureaucracy had yet to finish how they would safely organize their return. Three official documents were needed: a Green Health Code, a neighborhood approval and a recent test for nuclear acids.

Wuhan has gained notoriety as the origin of the disease, but it has a long history as a lightning strike in China, a nation 1.4 billion and the world’s second largest economy.

On October 10, 1911, an “explosion of a serious revolutionary movement” erupted in the port city spread on both sides of the Yangtze, China’s most powerful river. As a word spread, Associated Press correspondent J.R. Kennedy left Tokyo for Shanghai, then traveled up to cover the riot against the Manchu empire. Another reporter traveled with soldiers sent from Beijing to crush it.

For AP journalist Sam McNeil (right), getting into Wuhan was easy compared to the attempts to get a train ticket, get tests, green codes, neighborhood approval to find his way home. Photo / AP

“The city was a desert scene,” read one report on AP. “Corpses piled up everywhere,” said another.

Insurgencies soon erupted across China, and the tumultuous decades that followed saw the occupation of Japan, the civil war, and the victory of the Chinese Communist Party in 1949.

In 2020, international journalists once again saw how events in Wuhan could shape the whole world.

Few hotels accepted foreigners and each neighborhood had different regulations. Some forced multiple tests of nucleic acids on journalists and 48 hours of quarantine.

Ours didn’t, and during the final hours closed on Wuhan’s lock, AP video producer Olivia Zhang and I climbed onto the steel 1957 Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge to watch the countdown.

Skyscrapers and bridges radiated animated images of health workers helping patients, along with one building displaying the words “heroic city,” a title given to Wuhan by President Xi Jinping.

Along the shores and bridges, citizens waved flags, sang “Wuhan, let’s go!” and sang a cappella performances of China’s national anthem.

One newly released resident told us, “I haven’t been outside for more than 70 days. … Being an intern for so long has driven me crazy.” He seemed shocked, yet happy.

The next day we went to Railway Station and filmed the first train leaving for Beijing. Between intermediate government trips over the next few days, I wore a mask, got up, and ran to the river. The sky was blue, the air warm. A guard left me in a river park, but only after checking my phone for the green health code.

This code was generated via WeChat, China’s essential messaging app, which includes email for useful invoices and donations to charity. Tencent, the owner of the program, has also added a feature with algorithms that analyze a user’s geolocation data to produce color codes of coronavirus infection risk: safe green, cautious yellow, or red-hot.

Green code is now needed for most public lives in China – a reminder of the state’s constant data watch.

Life is slowly starting to return to normal in Wuhan, China, as restrictions continue in other parts of Asia. Video / Al Jazeera

People hugged the riverbank, all wearing masks; parents with children finally free to run and scream, nurses, fishermen, loving couples and other jugglers passing by while I photographed the spring sunlight.

Before returning to Beijing there was a rite. The first stop was a local hospital, where we walked through a box of gray incompatible gas similar to an airline. We then paid about $ 40 to spit into a test towel that would return results in 48 hours.

Prohibition on neighborhood was more difficult. Some allowed home quarantines, others required returnees to spend about $ 700 on a 14-year quarantine in small hotel rooms. Stay is said to be appropriate.

With a green health code and a neighboring permit, people were then able to ask the Beijing city government for permission to return home. Success appeared in the form of a phone message with a secret purchase link when a ticket became available. The league expired in two hours.

Tickets were bought, we packed up and prepared to leave. I went to Yangtze for the last time before we packed up and headed to the station.

Back in Beijing, officials in white protective suits covered us with biosecurity checks at the train station and a commanded city park that separated passengers into smaller and smaller groups based on their destination.

Three hours later a government chartered bus dropped me off at my apartment. Two officials in street clothes led me to my door, where I signed a paper promise that I would stay inside and record my temperature for 14 days. A new post on my door introduces my neighbors to help enforce the quarantine. An electronic sensor detects any gaps.

As soon as I got home, I put my clothes in the wash and myself in the shower, thanking my wife for volunteering a quarantine with me and handing me a cold drink.

Eventually we will undergo tests of nucleic acids to prove that we are free of viruses, but so far no symptoms have appeared.

A cool breeze blows from our windows as the last days of springs slowly pass.

. (TagsToTranslate) World