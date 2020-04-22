Covid 19 coronavirus: lock reveals fresh air, cleaner rivers in India

India’s comprehensive lock to prevent coronary heart disease outbreak has shut down schools, workplaces, industries, transportation and forced people to stay home.

It has also caused unexpected goodwill in the country with six out of 10 of the world’s most polluted cities: cleaner air.

“It’s a hell of a change,” said Kunal Chopra, who suffers from chronic bronchitis and whose morning walks no longer start with a shot of an inhaler. “The air is much cooler and my breathing problems have decreased.”

India accounts for the highest pollution deaths in the world with more than two million people annually, according to a December 2019 report by the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution.

On March 25, the first day of the shutdown, the mean levels of PM 2.5 decreased by 22% and nitrogen dioxide – which comes from burning fossil fuels – dropped by 15%, according to air pollution data analyzed by the Center for Energy and Clean Air Research.

The skyline of New Delhi. India’s air quality has improved dramatically during nationwide shutdown. Photo / AP

“These are extraordinary times,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of the Center for Science and the Environment, a research and defense organization in New Delhi. She attributed the drop in air pollutants to fewer vehicles on the road, construction activity and factories. “People are more vulnerable during a pandemic in areas with high pollution,” she said. “Our lungs and hearts are already compromised, and we can’t fight the virus.”

India has reported nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and more than 600 deaths. The strict lock-in measures to be lifted on May 3 have also impacted India’s rivers.

Images of murky clear waters of the Ganges, India’s longest river considered sacred by Hindus, were enthusiastically shared on social media for a few weeks in the dock. India’s pollution control body said the water was even suitable for bathing in some areas, according to real-time monitors set along the 2575km river.

A recent analysis by the Delhi Supervisory Board found that the quality of the Yamuna River flowing along New Delhi was also improving during the embrasure. The report cited a decrease in outflows from 28 industrial ramps and fewer rubbish.

“The lock has clearly told us what the main sources of pollution are,” said Vimlendu Jha, an environmentalist and founder of Swechha, a non-governmental organization that helps young people fight climate change. “Effluents are forced into our bodies of water, and that’s a major reason why our rivers are black.”

Jha and other experts warn that environmental improvements may be short-term as the government eventually raises the lockdown and restarts economic activity.

“How could a halt for only a few weeks have achieved what governments have not been able to achieve for decades?” said Jha, who believes authorities should study data collected during the shutdown to come up with better environmental policies.

Roychowdhury suggested that private workplaces, which relocated their work online during the lock, should institutionalize work at home to consider the impact of air pollution trafficking.

But that’s not all.

Ashok Mandal, a nasty rickshaw driver in New Delhi, spends hours exploring the streets for a passenger. He finds no one. Accustomed to making at least 400 rupees (US $ 5) daily by ferrying passengers in a residential area, his income was reduced to as little as 70 rupees ($ 1) to pick and deliver food.

“Clean air means nothing to me,” Mandal said. “I just try to make it through each day.”

