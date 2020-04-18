Covid 19 coronavirus: London and New York residents urged to wear masks or face covers

Residents in London and New York are told to cover their faces with masks or other clothing to protect against coronary heart disease.

New rules forcing New York residents to take effect today, as social distance measures were extended another month by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Everyone must wear a mask when in a public place and unable to keep distance from others. Children under 2 and those with medical reasons are exempted in the city.

New York has been shut down since May 22 and will remain so until at least May 15, when it is fighting the worst coronary heart disease outbreak in the United States.

Two people sit on a bench while wearing protective masks and practicing social networking in London. Photo / AP

Earlier this month the US Center for Disease Control recommended wearing face masks in public, but states made their own rules and President Donald Trump said he would not do it.

In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has broken ranks with medical officials and urged people to wear masks or face covers in public if they cannot keep a safe distance after at least 20 carriers have died of coronary arteries.

The lockdown of the UK will last until at least 7 May.

“I ask the government to advise people to wear non-medical faces where it is not possible to maintain a safe social distance,” he said on Twitter.

“These would not be medical masks – which should be reserved for health and care workers who desperately need them – but scarves or reusable face covers to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus. It’s time to take action.”

It comes after at least 20 bus drivers were killed by the virus in recent weeks. Khan, whose father was a bus driver, said it “breaks my heart.”

“It could easily be my father and his friends,” he said.

“Our carriers are heroes and we have to do everything we can to protect them.”

NEW: I lobbied the government some time ago to make the wearing of face covers mandatory on public transport.

Evidence from around the world shows that face covers are effective in reducing the spread of # COVID19.pic.twitter.com / KhEjA7avsj

– Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 16, 2020

The World Health Organization advises wearing a mask only if you are sick with Covid-19 symptoms (especially coughing) or are looking for someone who may have Covid-19.

On its website, WHO stated that wearing multiple face masks was “not effective” against the novel coronary virus and could actually be harmful if they were worn incorrectly or contaminated.

Australia’s public health authorities are “actively looking at” whether they should change official advice, but this time advising Australians that they are not needed.

Commonwealth Deputy Minister Paul Kelly said face masks are of paramount importance to health workers, but “not recommended to the Australian public”.

. (TagsToTranslate) World