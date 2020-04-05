Covid 19 coronavirus: Lost time – How the virus spread while supplies were left behind

The US government’s supply of critically needed medical supplies and equipment is nearly depleted when the number of people infected with coronary heart disease is in critical care.

In January, the first alarms sounded in China. Over time, it would become a global pandemic.

An Related Press a review found that the Trump government wasted precious months before boosting the federal stockpile of urgently needed medical supplies and equipment.

Timeline of events in the administration’s response to the outbreak:

DECEMBER 31

Chinese health officials are alerting the world to a cluster of 27 pneumonia cases of unknown cause, in Wuhan’s first report.

9 JANUARY

The World Health Organization publishes first public consultation on prologue determination of new coronaviruses.

Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. AP Photo / Salvatore Di Nolfi, Key

JANUARY 10

Tom Bossert, a former White House security adviser who was ousted by President Donald Trump in 2018, warns in a tweet: “We face a global health threat … … coordinated!”

JANUARY 18

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar makes the first phone call to Trump about the virus.

JANUARY 20

The first patient with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is confirmed in the United States.

22 JANUARY

In a televised interview, Trump says: “We have it under control. There is one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It will be fine.”

JANUARY 28

Mike Roman, chief executive of 3M, says the company will ramp up to a “24/7” production of N95 respiratory masks in response to the threat.

31 JANUARY

The US is declaring a public health crisis, stopping entry of foreign nationals who have been in China for the past 14 days. US residents and their family members still have the right to enter.

7 FEBRUARY

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces that the government has leaked nearly 18 tons of donated respiratory masks, surgical masks, clothing and other medical supplies to China.

FEBRUARY 15

Trump, who is vacationing in Florida, plays golf at his Trump International club in West Palm Beach.

A man is walking alone on the walkway below the FDR road in Lower Manhattan. Photo by AP / Mary Altaffer

23 FEBRUARY

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report community-based outbreak of virus in California, Oregon and Washington State.

24 FEBRUARY

White House sends crisis $ 2.5 billion emergency request for coronavirus outbreak. Trump tweets: “The Coronavirus is very dominant in the United States… Stock market starts looking great to me!”

25 FEBRUARY

The CDC warns that it expects COVID-19 to be widespread in the United States at the community level, and that the disruptions to daily life could be “severe.” The CDC also recommended that parents discuss the possibility of school closures and that companies consider teleportation options.

26 February

Trump appoints Vice President Mike Pence to head the US government Coronavirus Task Force. Trump says: “Because of everything we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low. When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a few days, they will soon be close to zero.”

FEBRUARY 27

Trump, in a White House reception, says: “It will disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

29 FEBRUARY

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, Trump is promoting his administration’s response to the virus, saying his decision to impose travel restrictions “has now given very good grades, like A +++.”

MARCH 3

Dr. Robert Kadlec, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, testified before Congress that the country would need about 3.5 billion N-95 respiratory companies to get through the pandemic, but the national supply chain at that time had only about 1. percentage of that amount. .

MARCH 4

HHS announces its intention to purchase 500 million N95 respirators for distribution through the national warehouse over the next 18 months.

MARCH 5

Congress passes $ 8.3 billion emergency bill for coronavirus – more than three times the amount originally requested by the White House.

MARCH 6

Trump visits the CDC lab in Atlanta amid reports that patients with COVID-19 symptoms cannot be tested. Trump falsely claims: “Anyone who wants a test can get a test.” He then leaves for a weekend at his Sea-Lake Club in Florida.

President Donald Trump speaks with Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, left, and CDC Director Robert Redfield in Atlanta. Photo by AP / Hyosub Shin, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

7-8 MARCH

Trump plays golf twice in two days at the Trump International Club.

MARCH 9

Trump tweets: “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democratic Party, are doing everything in their semi-considerable power (it used to be bigger!) To influence the CoronaVirus situation, far more than what the facts would warrant.” surgeon, “The risk is low to the average American.”

MARCH 11

WHO officially declares outbreak of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. There are then 118,000 cases in 114 countries, with 4291 deaths. In the United States, the CDC reports 938 confirmed cases spread across 38 states, with 29 deaths.

MARCH 12

Federal contract records show that HHS is making its first major purchase of N95 respiratory masks since the outbreak of the pandemic, a $ 4.8 million order with 3M, the largest U.S. manufacturer. The masks must be delivered by April 30th. Trump says of the virus: “It’s going to go away.”

MARCH 13

Trump declares a national crisis.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is gone, and President Donald Trump is talking about the coronavirus in James Brady’s Briefing Room in Washington. Photo by AP / Alex Brandon

MARCH 21

HHS is ordering another $ 173 million for 3M for N95 respiratory masks. The contract runs through October 2021.

MARCH 22

In a statement, 3M CEO says that company has doubled its global production of N95 masks to nearly 100 million per month. Royal Philips, a Dutch company with plants in the United States, says it is accelerating the production of hospital ventilators and plans to double production within eight weeks. The company then manufactures 1000 vents a week in the United States.

MARCH 24

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., Estimates New York would need a “minimum” of 30,000 additional fans to meet the peak of the explosion, expected to arrive in mid-April.

People are preparing to sleep in places marked with painted boxes on the floor of a parking lot at a makeshift camp for the homeless in Las Vegas. Photo by AP / John Locher

MARCH 27

Trump announces he is using his power under Defense Production Law for the first time to order General Motors to start manufacturing ventilators – a job the company has already announced is in operation. Trump promises that the federal government will make sure that 100,000 new fans are available “in the next 100 days.”

APRIL 2

Trump threatens in Tweet to “hit 3M hard” with a DPA mandate, saying the company “will have a great price to pay!” The president also says he will order several companies, including Philips, to increase fan production. -AP

