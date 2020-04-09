Covid 19 coronavirus: Louisiana responds to female threat with rare political unity

A simple gift from a bitter political rival – a medical mask emblazoned with the Louisiana state seal – has helped Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards endure a bipartisan plea for people to stay home and avoid spreading the new coronavirus.

The bid by Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry – and Landry’s promise to set “shoulder to shoulder” with Edwards in the fight against the pandemic – marked a scathing pause in a state known for chanting politics.

The rare unity shows in a time of deep political cleavages in the country that have persisted and, in some cases, worsened amid the virus pandemic, even if some are calling for such disputes to cooperate.

And it seems to have a positive effect: the rise in hospitalized patients with Covid-19 in Louisiana appears to have slowed, and the number of patients on ventilators has been declining since Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to his recent demonstrations of support, Landry had been opposed to the governor on politics and political turf since both took office in 2016. The more than four years in Edwards’ tenure were marked by ugly budget battles with a Republican-dominated legislature.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards reports on a letter as attorney Jeff Landry listens as he deals with steps taken to fight the coronary virus. Photo by AP / Bill Feig, The Lawyer

Even President Donald Trump, who called Edwards “a disaster” during a campaign for a Republican to replace him in last year’s statewide election, had rare words of praise for the governor.

“In the case of Louisiana, we have a very good governor, John Bel Edwards, although he is a Democrat,” the president told Fox News on March 26.

Republican Senator John Kennedy, a frequent cable news speaker and critic of Edwards, is on board as well. “I’m not going to second-guess Edwards,” he said. “We all work together.”

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said he initially thought Edwards had gone too far with a statewide stay at home, but he quickly changed his mind. “It’s nice that we’re not all crazy about each other now,” he said in a recent interview.

The ethos of bipartisanship is in stark contrast to 2005, when the response to catastrophic failures following Hurricane Katrina was marked by disagreements between the late Democratic Gov. Kathleen Blanco and Republican President George W. Bush; and the futile efforts of Democratic New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin, who later went to federal prison for corruption.

Covid-19 bipartisan unity may be due to the vast extent of the virus, said Pearson Cross, associate dean and professor of political science at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. Katrina hit heavily on a Democratic incumbent of a state that had a Democratic governor in 2005. It was easy for a Republican administration to lay the issues of healing at Blanco’s feet, Cruz said. The pandemic is affecting Republican-led states as well as Democrats, making it difficult to single-handedly manage democracy because of problems with the response.

“That being said, John Bel Edwards has clearly gone out of his way to be nice to President Trump,” Cruz said.

The unified message at the time of the coronavirus appears to have a positive effect.

Street performer Eddie Webb looks around the nearly deserted French quarter looking to make money in New Orleans. Photo by AP / Gerald Herbert

Last month, it was feared that Louisiana would already reach a rough heart virus like the devastated country of Italy, with too few livelihoods to survive and the number of critically ill patients exceeded the number of beds available. .

Instead, Edwards sounds notes of extremely cautious hope.

“It seems we are heading in a positive direction because of the mitigation measures that people have taken,” the governor said in his daily news conference on Tuesday.

The causes of hope lie in the number of those needing hospitalization. Although nearly 2000 on Wednesday, that number decreased slightly from the day before and officials believe overall growth has been rising. The number of patients requiring ventilators to breathe was down to 490, down from 519 on Tuesday and 552 on Monday.

Edwards has credited medical professionals with tuning their use of ventilators, reducing the amount of time patients spend on them and facilitating the need to store them.

Mitch Landrieu, who oversaw a revived Katrina recovery as mayor from 2010 to 2018, acknowledges his successor, fellow Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and Edwards with strong early responses to Covid-19’s Louisiana appearance in March.

These efforts included early, firm requests for social distance and closure of business, along with measures to convert a convention center into a hospital space.

Landrieu is severely critical of Trump for undermining the threat of the virus and for upset officials who criticize his use of the pandemic. Landrieu said Edwards had “done a great job of trying to keep his powder dry with the president in difficult circumstances,” keeping all state officials, Republican and Democrat, “in the mouth because you’re one team.”

The Louisiana situation is still very rare. Known cases have spread to 63 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. The New Orleans area remains a hot spot, with more than half of Louisiana’s more than 17,000 known cases, a number that grows daily, partly because the state’s testing capacity is improving. The number of Louisiana deaths attributed to the disease increased to 70, to 652 on Wednesday.

“Just because we think we’re starting to level the curve, doesn’t mean our job is over,” Edwards said Tuesday. “Actually now is the time to double down.”

– Deslatte reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

