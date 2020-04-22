Covid-19 coronavirus: Low infection rate from France complicates outflow

Less than 6 percent of the French population will have contracted the coronavirus when the country starts raising its lock next month, according to a study that also warns of the high risk of a “second wave” unless social distance is maintained.

The findings of the Pasteur Institute confirm the “massive impact” of nationwide restrictions on the site since March 17, which estimates that only 3.7 million people – 5.7 percent of the population – will be infected by 11 a.m. May, when lifting the enclosure will begin. .

In a “cartoon” from France by the national research institute Inserm, experts estimate that the average number of people infected by each person carrying a coronavirus dropped from 3.3 on March 17, before being locked up, to 0.5 now – up 84% .

But actually to prevent the collapse of the health care system, restraint causes a major problem, the institute warns, saying: “Our results suggest that without vaccine, group immunity will be insufficient alone to prevent a second wave at the end of shutdown. Effective control measures need to be maintained beyond on May 11. “

France’s death penalty this week has gone up to 20,000. The study, which set the death rate of those infected with coronavirus at 0.5 percent, came when France’s education minister announced that children would be returning to school for three weeks, starting at primary schools on May 11.

