All eyes are on Jacinda Ardern, who will reveal on Monday whether New Zealand will be out of the lock next week. As the government mulls its next move, this is how other countries around the world are dealing with Covid-19.

Britain faces at least three weeks in lockdown and businesses have remained in the dark as to when they could resume operations.

But in many European countries, and even in the United States, governments have begun to relax some of their more dragon restrictions and outline schedules for their exit strategies.

Although these moves have been limited – the World Health Organization has warned that Europe must move with “extreme caution” to put an end to restrictions – they give companies greater clarity on when to reopen.

Here’s a breakdown of how countries begin to restart their economies:

Austria

People with protective masks are made to go into hardware stores in Vienna, Austria. Photo / AP

Austria was one of the first European countries to end public life in order to stop the spread of coronaviruses. On Tuesday, it became one of the first to slowly ease blockchain measures on businesses and restart their economy.

Small shops with a sales area of ​​less than 400 square meters and hardware and garden outlets were allowed to reopen this week.

However it does not trade as usual. Access restrictions work to ensure customers can have social distance in stores, and face masks are mandatory in all stores and on public transport.

If the reopening does not lead to an increase in infections, malls and all other stores in the country may reopen on May 2, its government said.

Schools, restaurants and hotels will follow in mid-May. But big events will not be allowed until the end of June.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said: “This is a first step in the direction of openness that will be made possible.

“We want to give as much freedom and as much restraint as necessary. We follow our schedule, but if the numbers go in the wrong direction again, we will use the emergency brake.”

The country has so far performed well in its attempt to contain the virus, and has about 14,400 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 393 deaths.

Italy

Camilla Cocchi wears a face mask and gloves when she wears clothes in her children’s clothing store after being allowed to reopen in Rome. Photo / AP

Italy, the original epicenter of the boom in Europe, has begun to set some boundaries for a small number of businesses.

On Tuesday, its government allowed bookstores, stationery and clothing retailers for young children to reopen a test base.

But the country is still in a nationwide lockdown by May 4, and some regional authorities have opted to keep bookstores and stationery closed, despite easing country-level restrictions.

These include northern regions that have been hit hardest by the virus such as Lombardy and Piedmont.

The Italian government has decided to lower restrictions after the number of infections has continued to drop in recent weeks.

Many businesses and academics have been pushing the government to reopen the economy, which has been shut down since March 9.

Earlier this month, about 150 Italian academics published a letter in the financial newspaper Il Sole-24 Ore, owned by the Italian trade lobby Confindustria, urging the government to unlock the economy and a warning of “irreversible damage”.

Germany

“Leave no one behind” is written on the floor in front of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. Photo / AP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country had achieved “delicate intermediate success” in its fight against coronavirus and would partially reopen stores next week and schools from May 4.

Retailers, whose stores up to 800 square meters, will open next week, along with car and bike retailers, and bookstores.

Strict social separation and hygiene rules will still be enforced, however, the government has “strongly recommended” that Germans wear face masks on public transport and when shopping.

Ms Merkel said schools will be up and running since May 4, with priority being given to end-of-year pupils, and hairdressers could also operate.

However, in the further blow of leisure time, bars, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and music venues will all remain closed until August 31, along with large public meetings and services.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said: “We are in a new normal, which will not be short but will be with us for a while, until we have managed to develop better medicines and vaccines to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

Switzerland

People with protective face masks are waiting for a long queue at a supermarket shopping mall in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo / AP

The Swiss government has said it will begin a gradual easing of restrictions from April 27.

Physicians, hairdressers, massage and cosmetic salons will be the first companies to reopen. From May 11, a number of schools, shops and markets will follow.

In a third stage, Switzerland will reopen secondary schools, vocational schools and universities from 8 June.

The Swiss government said: “Enough time must pass between each stage to allow the effects of the relaxation. The criteria are the number of new infections, hospitalizations, deaths and hospital occupations.”

The government ban on meetings of more than five people is also likely to be relaxed, but details on this stage will not be announced until the end of May.

Meanwhile, industrial enterprises in the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino may gradually resume operations, but must adhere to strict social distance and hygiene measures.

Spain

Passengers wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, walk down a tunnel at a subway station in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Photo / AP

Spain also took its first tentative steps back to normal this week, and allowed workers to return to factories and construction sites.

However, many workers were not needed due to lack of demand.

Most shops and services remain closed and office staff will continue to work from home if they can.

The death toll in the country was over 19,000, the highest in Europe after Italy, but daily growth in new cases has slowed to its lowest level in almost a month.

Last weekend, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said: “We are still far from victory, from the moment we regain normalcy in our lives.

“We all want to get back on the streets … but our desire is even greater to win the war and prevent a fall.”

United States

Pedestrians cross second avenue in New York. Photo / AP

Despite virus-related deaths continuing to grow in the United States, President Donald Trump on Thursday sets new guidelines for rulers to begin the process of reopening their states.

The plan is expected to outline mitigation restrictions in areas with smaller numbers of Covid-19 cases, but the final decision will remain with individual rulers.

Mr Trump said some regions might be able to reopen by the end of the month, which he described as very exciting.

“We will open some states much sooner than others,” he said on Wednesday.

However, in a round of calls with business leaders this week, the president was warned that dramatic capacity in testing capacity and wider availability of protective equipment is needed for safe restoration of operations.

