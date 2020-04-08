Covid 19 coronavirus: Mask crowd fills the streets of reopened Wuhan

As part of streets newly occupied by cars and pedestrians, Wang Chun celebrated a virus outing in her hometown of Wuhan on Wednesday with an outdoor dance after two and a half months mostly drove home.

“I’m so happy Wuhan beat the virus,” Wang said after recording a K-Pop-inspired duet with a male partner for posting on the internet. None of them wore face masks, at least for a few short minutes.

After she put on the mask again, Wang faced the question that many of the city’s 11 million residents are asking themselves: When will they return to work?

“That’s a very good question,” Wang replied with a smile.

Wuhan ended its 76-day key Wednesday morning, allowing residents to re-travel in and out of the city without special authorization through the use of a mandatory smartphone powered by a mix of data surveillance and government surveillance showing that they are healthy and have not been in fresh. contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus.

Long lines formed at the airport and train and bus stations as thousands flew out of the city to return to their homes and jobs elsewhere. Yellow bars that blocked some streets were gone, though the gates to residential areas remained guarded.

After more than two months indoors, Wuhan resident Tong Zhengkun was one of millions who enjoyed a renewed sense of freedom.

“It’s been a pity for me for such a long time,” Tong said excitedly as he watched a festive midnight light show over a bridge across the Yangtze River flowing through the city, where the coronavirus outbreak began late last year.

Tong said his apartment complex was closed after residents were found to have contracted the heart attack. Neighborhood workers delivered groceries to his door.

Travelers ready to depart from Wuhan International Airport in Tianhan in central China’s Hubei province. Photo by AP / Ng Han Guan

Such measures will not be completely abandoned after the closure of Wuhan, which began on January 23 as the virus raged across the city and overwhelmed hospitals. Schools are still closed, people are still monitored for fevers as they enter buildings, and masks are strongly urged. City leaders say they want to simultaneously recreate social and business life by avoiding a second wave of infections.

The economic costs of the outbreak in Wuhan and across China are still being estimated, but are expected to be severe. Estimates of job losses range from tens of millions, and the government offers assistance to small and medium-sized businesses that provide the most employment.

The ability to travel again is a huge calm, yet about 65,000 people were expected to leave by plane and train on Wednesday. It didn’t take long for traffic to start moving quickly through reopened bridges, tunnels and roadside harbor ports. Nearly 1000 vehicles crossed a toll at the Wuhan border between midnight – when the barricades were lifted – and at 7 o’clock, said Yan Xiangsheng, district police chief.

Airport official Lou Guowei said the first flight departed Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at 7.25am for Sanya, a coastal city in Hainan province known for its beaches.

A medical worker from China’s Jilin province, in red, hugs a Wuhan colleague as she prepares to return home to Wuhan-Tianhe International Airport. Photo by AP / Ng Han Guan

“The crew will wear glasses, masks and gloves during the flight,” Guo Binxue, chief executive, was quoted by the Chinese Xinhua News Agency as saying. “It will be very smooth, because we have prepared a lot for this flight.”

Xiao Yonghong found herself stranded in Wuhan after returning to her hometown on January 17 to spend the Lunar New Year with her husband, son and father-in-law.

“We were too excited to go to sleep last night. I was really looking forward to the lockdown. I set an alert to remind myself. I was very happy,” said Xiao, who was waiting for her train outside Hankou station with her son and husband, all wearing masks. and gloves.

At the airport, Chen Yating took personal protection a step further, wearing white underwear, gloves, a mask and a baseball cap. She was waiting to catch a flight to Guangzhou’s southern Chinese trading hub.

“We are living in a good era,” Chen said. “It’s not easy to have today’s reach.”

The end of the Wuhan blockade came one day after Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures to try to stop the spread of the virus. India and much of Europe and the United States have also issued orders for stay-at-home, though not nearly to the same extreme as Wuhan.

Restrictions in the city, where most of China’s more than 82,000 virus cases and more than 3300 deaths due to Covid-19, have been reported gradually, while cases have declined.

The government reported no new cases in the city on Wednesday, but said 62 were registered elsewhere – 59 of them were from abroad. This underscores the government’s new emphasis on preventing new infections from abroad as well as a second wave of domestic cases, especially among those who might have the virus but show no symptoms.

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus is wearing a ponytail to a child at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. Photo by AP / Ng Han Guan

In most cases, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever, cough and sore throat. But for some older adults and patients it can cause pneumonia and lead to death. More than 307,000 people have recovered.

While there are questions about the truth of the count of China, the unprecedented blockade of Wuhan and Hubei province, where the city is located, has been successful enough that other countries have taken similar measures.

“The people in Wuhan paid a lot and spent a lot mentally and psychologically,” said resident Zhang Xiang. “Wuhan people are historically famous for their strong will.”

During the confinement, Wuhan residents were able to leave their homes only to buy food or attend other tasks reportedly absolutely necessary. Some were allowed to leave town, but only if they had documents showing no health risk and a letter stating where they are going and why. Even then, authorities were able to turn them back into a teitick like missing a stamp, preventing thousands from returning to their jobs outside the city.

Residents of other parts of Hubei were allowed to leave the province starting about three weeks ago, provided they could deliver clean health. People leaving the city still face many obstacles at their final destinations, such as 14-day quarantine and nucleic acid testing.

Residents stroll along Wuhan retail street in central China’s Hubei province on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Wuhan is a leading center for heavy industry, especially automobiles, and while major plants have been rebooted, the small and medium-sized businesses that employ most people still grieve for both labor shortages and demand. According to the city government, measures have been organized to recreate them, including 20 billion yuan ($ 2.8 billion) in preferential loans.

The exact source of the virus remains to be investigated, although many of the first patients with Covid-19 have been linked to an outdoor food market in the city.

– Related press producer Olivia Zhang in Wuhan, China, and writer Yanan Wang in Toronto contributed.

