Covid-19 coronavirus: Mask-wearing voters wait hours at the few open polling stations

Thousands of Wisconsin voters waited for hours to launch ballots and the National Guard has been collaborating on overcrowded polls today, bolstering the state’s ability to hold a presidential primary in the wake of a growing pandemic.

At the same time, many voters said they did not receive their requested absentee ballots and, not wanting to violate staying home, to vote in person, accepted that their votes would not be counted.

“We were ahead of the election, but we haven’t made any progress on democracy in the state of Wisconsin,” warned Neil Albrecht, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

The largest city in the state has opened only five of its 180 traditional polling stations, forced to shrink after hundreds of poll workers retire from health risks.

The resulting logjam forced voters to wait together in lines across certain blocks in some cases. Many did not have face covers.

A worker puts out blank sheets and pens while voters line up outside Riverside High School for Wisconsin’s primary election in Milwaukee.

The chaos in Wisconsin, a first-general election battleground, has noted the lengths until the coronavirus outbreak upended in politics, as Democrats are looking for a candidate to run for President Donald Trump in November.

As the first state to hold a presidential primary contest in three weeks, Wisconsin is becoming a test case for dozens of states trying to balance public health concerns with voting rights in the turbulent 2020 season.

Former Vice President Joe Biden hopes the state will help deliver a blowout blow to Senator Bernie Sanders in the candidate’s fight, but the winner of today’s contest may be less important than Wisconsin’s decision to allow voting altogether.

Its ability to hold elections during a growing pandemic could have significant implications for incoming primaries and even the general election.

Results were not expected today. A lawsuit has been issued to prevent publication of results earlier than next Tuesday.

Survey worker Patty Piek-Groth, left, helps fellow surveyor Jerry Moore put on a mask.

Democrats in and out of Wisconsin have been screaming to delay the contest, yet Republicans – and the conservative-majority state Supreme Court – will not give up.

The fight over whether to delay the election, as more than a dozen states have done, has been colored by state Supreme Court. Lower turnout was deemed to benefit the Conservative candidate.

There were particular concerns that minority voters, who tend to live in areas with the highest waiting times and the highest health risks, were disproportionately affected.

To cast doubt on the GOP’s impeachment, Trump broke down from health experts who urged all Americans to stay home by calling on his supporters to appear on the Conservative nominee.

“Wisconsin, come out and vote NOW for Justice Daniel Kelly. Protect your 2nd Amendment!” Trump tweeted.

Sanders said holding the election was “dangerous” and “may prove very deadly.”

He did not encourage his supporters to vote personally. Biden has largely avoided discussing the Wisconsin contest in recent days, instructing his supporters to just “follow the science.”

Bridget McDonald, right, gets a ballot from pollster Patty Piek-Groth in Janesville.

Wisconsin has reported more than 2,500 coronavirus infections and 92 related deaths – 49 of them in Milwaukee County, where the polling lines were longest.

The unprecedented challenge has created oticaos scenes across the state – and various health risks for voters and elected officials who have fought to keep polls open.

They included Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the state Assembly, who joined more than 2500 National Guard troops dispatched to assist a staffing voting station. While many voters looked in lines for more than an hour without protective equipment, Vos wore a face mask, safety glasses, gloves and a full protective gown.

In Madison, city residents set up Plexiglas barriers to protect poll workers, and voters were encouraged to bring their own pens to mark the polls.

GOP President Andrew Hitt underestimated health concerns: “This is not New York.”

He noted that Wisconsin residents still go to the grocery store, the liquor store, and even oil stores classified as essential companies. “I can’t think of anything more essential than voting,” he said.

Most polling sites in Milwaukee reported waiting times between one and a half to two and a half hours, according to Albrecht. Lines extended several blocks outside buildings as workers tried to keep social distance recommendations that everyone stands at least 2m apart.

Tens of thousands of voters who received absentee ballots did not return them, Albrecht said, noting that his office received hundreds of calls from people who did not receive absentee ballots or are concerned that theirs had not been delivered to elected officials.

34-year-old Hannah Gleeson, who works at a assisted living center in Milwaukee, was hoping the mail would bring the absentee ballot she requested last week. Voting personally is not an option for Gleeson, who is in quarantine after trying a positive thing for Covid-19. She is also 17 weeks pregnant.

“It seems really unfair and undemocratic and unconstitutional, obviously,” said Gleeson, who described himself as a liberal. “I think it’s the best suppression of voters.”

In the previous elections, it was unclear whether in-person voting would not take place at all.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order delaying the election. Less than four hours later, the state Supreme Court sat down with Republicans who said Evers did not have the authority to restart the race alone.

Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court quickly followed by a 5-4 ruling that overturned a lower court’s decision expanding voting absences.

Evers himself questioned whether he had the power to reconsider the election, but said the worsening situation, including an increase in Covid-19 deaths, made it clear that there was no safe way forward. The Democratic Prime Minister said he was looking for the delay because he was motivated to protect public health, not politics.

With the decision of the US Supreme Court, voters were given no extra time for absentee voting. The court said absentee ballots must be hand delivered or mailed by today, though they may arrive at the commissioners’ offices as late as next Tuesday.

Wisconsin election officials said that the high court’s order left the lower court’s intact that no report will be reported until that day.

Voters shared what was called a “weird” experience at the polls.

Christopher Sullivan, a 35-year-old high school business teacher from western Wisconsin, said two police officers were greeting voters outside his polling station in Holmen.

Inside, two members of the county health department instructed him to wash his hands in an open sink.

In another room, Sullivan was told to take one of the feathers on a table spaced 6 spaced and not return it.

He received his ballot with “an old lady in a mask and gloves sitting behind a glass wall.”

“I’ve voted many times in my life (and at this place) and have never experienced anything so nasty,” Sullivan said.

– AP

People waiting to vote in Milwaukee – in the midst of a pandemic. That’s what Vos, Fitzgerald, the Supreme Courts did. They have endangered the lives of people who just want to vote. This is irresponsible. It’s a shame. We need to do better for a November election. pic.twitter.com/YuNOuRE8v1

– Eric Holder (@EricHolder) April 7, 2020 . (tagsTranslate) World