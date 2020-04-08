New data shows that New York’s death toll from Covid-19 was disproportionately high in black and Hispanic communities.

And deaths continue to rise nationwide at a record pace.

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York:

OUTBREAK DEPARTURES

New York City’s mortality from coronary heart disease has been disproportionately high in black and Hispanic communities, and the city is beginning a cultural campaign for those residents, said Mayor Bill de Blasio today.

“We see people who fought before really getting hit especially hard,” de Blasio said at city council.

Preliminary data indicate that blacks are responsible for 28 percent of Covid-19’s death penalty, though they are only 22 percent of the city’s population. Hispanics account for 34 percent of the city’s death penalty and 29% of its population.

De Blasio said of racial inequalities: “It’s unhealthy. It’s worrying. It’s wrong. And we’ll fight back with everything we have.”

Hundreds of Americans under the age of 50 have died of coronary heart disease, including those in their 20s and 30s.

“A well-suited 30-year-old triathlete is just as vulnerable as chess, a 45-year-old who does not exercise,” one doctor said. Https://t.co/MZ0qEJSTNu

– Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) April 8, 2020

Dr. Oxiris Barbot, the city’s health commissioner, noted that the communities most heavily affected by the virus “had higher rates of underlying chronic disease” than other New Yorkers.

State health officials reported yesterday that more than 4,000 people were killed by the virus in New York City. The city’s new round of data is based on a smaller number of cases, around 1600, where the victim’s race and ethnicity are known.

De Blasio said the city will embark on a multi-million-dollar public service campaign to reach non-English-speaking communities with information about the virus.

Cuomo, speaking separately later in the day, said he was also concerned about the inequalities and would order more testing in minority communities.

“Why are the poorest people always paying the highest price?” Cuomo asked. “But let’s figure it out. Let’s get the job done. Let’s do the research. Let’s learn from this moment.”

When the digital death tunes are adjusted to reflect the age-old makeup of ethnicities in the city center, the differences are tighter. The action-adjusted death rate for both blacks and Hispanics was more than twice the rate for non-Hispanic whites.

Asians experienced a much lower death rate: 8.4 per 100,000 population, compared with 10.2 for non-Hispanics, 19.8 for non-Hispanics, and 22.8 for Hispanics.

Although the figures released today show racial inequalities in who died from the virus, the differences are not as great as those reported elsewhere in the country.

Figures released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show that 40 percent of those who died of Covid-19 are black in a state where African-Americans are just 14 percent of the population.

DEATH AND HOSPITALIZATION

New York City coronary heart disease deaths rose to 779, a record number for the second day in a row, and Cuomo warned that the toll would rise even as outbreaks eventually receded.

New York State recorded 6,268 deaths yesterday.

The sad news was accompanied by more evidence that New York is arresting the month-long rise in the explosion. Cuomo said the rate of hospitalization is slowing, meaning the overload system could stabilize over the coming weeks if trends continue.

The governor said New York is finally “flattening the curve” of the explosion. However, the number of deaths will continue to rise as patients hospitalized for a longer period of time die.

“I understand the science of it. I understand the facts and the logic of it. But it’s still incredibly difficult to deal with,” Cuomo said at a state Capitol news release. “Every number is a face, and that is painfully obvious to me every day.”

NAME DESCRIPTION

De Blasio acknowledged that the city’s official coronavirus statistics missed hundreds of people who died at home without ever being tested for the virus, and said the city would begin to include such victims in its Covid-19 story.

“The revealing truth is that coronavirus drives these very tragic deaths,” de Blasio said on CNN.

He added, “We’re not talking, you know, 10 people, 20 people. We’re talking about something like 100, 200 people every day.”

The city’s Fire Department has so far recorded 200 deaths at home over the past few weeks, well above the average of 25 deaths at home before the pandemic.

De Blasio said the city will begin to include in its official story of dead people who died at home without trial.

– AP

