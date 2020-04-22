Covid 19 coronavirus: Mike Bloomberg, head of “tracking army” in New York City

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will help create a “tracking army” that will help find people infected with the coronaviruses and isolate them, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

New York City will coordinate the massive effort with neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut, counting the large number of people traveling to New York City for work.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus Covid 19: New York paramedics ordered not to revive heart patients

• Coverage 19 coronavirus: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blasts President Trump

• Kovido 19 coronavirus: New York is officially a global epicenter of a pandemic

• Premium – Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand doctor in New York witnesses ‘disaster filled’

Large-scale testing, tracking and isolation are considered crucial to tame the explosion in the difficult region.

“Everything needs to be coordinated. There is no trace that can work with one jurisdiction,” Cuomo said at his daily reporting.

Michael Bloomberg, left, and Andrew Cuomo portrayed at a bill signing ceremony at the Capitol, in Albany, NY. Photo of AP / Mike Groll

The city of more than eight million people is the epicenter of the pandemic and tracking infected people in the wider metropolitan area will be a huge task. More than 257,000 people nationwide have already tested positive for Covid-19 – a figure that is likely to underestimate infected residents by a large amount.

Now Cuomo aims to double the number of daily trials in the state from 20,000 to 40,000.

The governor said “we will literally need thousands” of people to track the contacts of infected people.

The state currently has just 225 trackers with nearly 500 in New York City and its suburbs, and their efforts to contain the virus by finding people who had contact with the patient have collapsed rapidly as huge people in the region have fallen ill.

A medical worker speaks with patients at test station Covid-19 at The Brooklyn Hospital Center, in New York City. Photo of AP / John Minchillo

Cuomo said they will begin building a larger force of sick detectives by drawing 35,000 medical field students from state and city universities, as well as from the state health department and other agencies. The Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University will create an online curriculum and training program.

Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies will help build and operate the program. The philanthropic group will also contribute $ 10.5 million. Bloomberg, in a prepared statement, said the ramped testing and tracking “will help us drive the virus into a corner.”

New York has $ 1.3 billion from the federal government available to pay for tracking, Cuomo said.

Speaking shortly before Cuomo outlined his tracked plan, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined what he called a test-and-track plan, which he said would be managed by the city.

The mayor said when extensive testing of the virus is available, the city will need up to 5,000 to 10,000 contact trains including city workers and employees of nonprofit groups working with the city.

A footman wearing a face mask stops in Times Square, New York. Photo of AP / John Minchillo

In other coronavirus developments in New York City:

New York State has now recorded more than 15,000 since the explosion began last month, with 474 Covid-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

It was the third straight day that the death toll was below 500.

The state figures do not include another 4865 “probable” deaths in New York City that have not been confirmed by a lab test.

There were 15,599 patients hospitalized nationwide, continuing a slow decline.

President Donald Trump will speak at a West Point graduation ceremony designed to keep cadets safe from the coronaviruses, the U.S. Military Academy announced Wednesday.

Cadets have been home since March due to the explosion, but the 2020 Class will return to campus in time for the June 13 ceremony. Trump recently announced that he will give the initial address.

Graduation ceremonies at the stored academy usually take place in May in a football stadium, which can hold 38,000 people. West Point officials said at launch that they are working on plans for a ceremony for the 1,000-member class that will “look different.”

“The size and scope of the graduation ceremony will be determined by safety considerations for cadets and the entire West Point community,” according to the academy. Decisions on the presence of families and the scope of the ceremony are still being made.

On Saturday, the U.S. Air Force Academy held a small ceremony with hundreds of graduate cadets sitting in chairs eight feet apart on the school’s parade ground, instead of its stadium. The pandemic forced the academy to close the ceremony to visitors.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

West Point said there will be a detailed screening, testing, quarantine and integrated plan for returning cadets.

The coronavirus has sunk major events from New York City on St. Patrick’s Day to the 50th anniversary Pride March, but the famous equivalent of the Fourth of July Fireworks will take place somehow, Blasio said Wednesday.

“One way or another, the show will continue,” he said. “There’s no day like the Fourth of July … and even if we have to do something different, we have to mark it in a meaningful way.”

William William Bill of Blasio wears bags at the Delivery of Healthy Hero Hospitals at Coney Island Hospital. Photo of AP / Brian Ach

He said firefighter sponsor Macy agrees. A message requesting a comment was sent Wednesday to spokesmen for the chain store.

De Blasio said it must be decided how and when the show can take place as a result of whatever social distancing is still needed on Independence Day.

“We’re figuring out something we can do. We need to make sure it’s safe,” the Democrat said. But he endorsed the plan as “part of our effort to fight – to recognize a day of this importance, but to do it differently”.

Meanwhile, two pets in New York State are positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials said Wednesday.

The cats, who have mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their homes or surroundings, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

– Karen Matthews and Jennifer Peltz contributed from New York City.

. [TagsToTranslate] World