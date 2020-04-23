Covid 19 coronavirus: More New Yorkers have been exposed to virus than results suggest

More evidence emerges that far more New Yorkers had the coronavirus than the number confirmed by lab tests, officials said Thursday.

A state survey of about 3,000 people found that 13.9 percent had antibodies suggesting they had been exposed to the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily reporting in Albany.

In New York City, 21 percent of the people tested had antibodies.

Cuomo warned that the data is premeditated. The sample of people tested was small and people were recruited for the study in malls and grocery stores, which meant they were healthy enough to be in public.

Experts also say that having antibodies does not necessarily prove that someone is immune to the virus.

But Cuomo said knowing how many people have antibodies could possibly help set up a policy on when to reopen parts of the state.

Patients are brought to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center by staff wearing personal protective gear. Photo of AP / John Minchillo

More than 263,000 state tests positive for the virus.

Earlier on Thursday, the New York health commissioner said that perhaps 1 million people in New York may have been exposed to the coronaviruses.

More than 142,000 people in the city have tested positive for the virus, “but that’s really, I think, the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr Oxiris Barbot.

She noted that the city still tells people who suspect they have the virus but are not seriously ill that they don’t need to look for a test, so the true number of patients is unknown.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if at this time we probably saw more than 1 million New Yorkers show up at Covid-19.”

Early in the pandemic, health officials estimated that as many as half of all people in the city would get the virus. Mayor Bill de Blasio said that was still applauded, though the lack of comprehensive and comprehensive testing is hard to say for sure.

“We are still dealing with the great stranger in the absence of a trial. We don’t even know 100 percent when the first cases appeared in this city, because we didn’t have trials in February. We know it’s February, but we don’t know how many people got it then. “

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at a news conference in New York City. Photo of AP / John Minchillo

Blood tests that check for antibodies, substances that the immune system does to fight the virus, are expected to allow health officials to better understand how many people have had the virus with few or no symptoms.

But such tests must be done by random sampling, ensuring that the people tested are representative of the geographical, social, racial and other conditions. There are also questions about the accuracy of the blood tests used. Scientists have found that some of them are not reliable enough, with too many false positives and false negatives.

De Blasio said that “in a perfect world” hundreds of thousands of people would be tested for coronaviruses in the city every day.

He said the city needs help from the federal government to reach that level of testing, but has built a test capacity and must reach 20,000 to 30,000 tests daily by the next month.

Meanwhile, New York State continues to see a decline in daily death tolls, at one point approaching 800 people dying daily from the virus.

Physician in protective equipment at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in New York City. Photo of AP / John Minchillo

Cuomo said there were 438 Covid-19-related deaths on Wednesday, the fourth straight day the number of lives lost was below 500.

The state figures do not include another 4865 “probable” deaths in New York City that have not been confirmed by a lab test.

There were more than 15,000 people hospitalized nationwide, continuing a slow decline.

