Covid-19 coronavirus: navy chief calls dismissed naval officer “naive” or “stupid”

In an extraordinary slant punctuated by cowardice, the chief of the US Navy accused Theodore Roosevelt’s dismissed commander of coronavirus outrage of being “too naive or too stupid” to commission an aircraft carrier.

He delivered the criticism to sailors who praised the departing crew last week.

Navy Secretary Thomas Modly severely criticized Captain Brett Crozier – and implicitly those among the crew who legally supported him – for a long and passionate talk on the ship at Guam.

Crew members are taken from the ship to be tested for the coronavirus. At least 155 of the 4,865 crew members tested positive, and the carrier is left out.

The departure of Captain Brett Crozier from USS Theodore Roosevelt after being fired for issuing a COVID-19 warning. Video / YouTube

Moderately relieved Crozier of command of the ship last week, saying he had lost confidence in him for showing “extremely bad judgment” in widely distributing a letter calling for expedited evacuation of the crew.

The dismissal turned into a hot political issue, with Democrats saying Crozier was wrongly fired for defending his sailors, and President Donald Trump denounced Crozier and supported Modly.

An unofficial transcript of Modly’s remarks circulated widely on the internet today. Several officials confirmed the authenticity of the contents of the transcript. Modly himself released a brief statement saying he was behind his remarks, but had not heard a recording and therefore could not confirm every detail in the transcript.

“The spoken words were from the heart, and meant for them,” Modly said, referring to the crew. “I stand by every word I say, even sorry for any disgrace that may have been used for emphasis. Whoever served on a navy ship would understand. I beg, but don’t expect people to read them at all.”

In his remarks on Roosevelt, Modly acknowledged that he was “hated” by some for shooting Crozier. “I understand you may be angry with me for the rest of your lives,” he said.

Modly said Crozier should know that his letter will be leaked to the media, allowing “sensitive information” to be released about the ship’s condition. If Crozier didn’t believe it would result, he was “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of this ship.”

Modesty also accused Crozier of betraying his duty as an officer, though he noted that he had come under heavy criticism for dismissing him.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly aboard the hospital ship of the Military Sealift Command USNS Mercy.

“It was treacherous,” Modly said, according to the transcript. “And I can tell you one another because he did that because he put it on the public forum and it has now become a big controversy in Washington DC and across the country.”

The Navy’s top admiral, Mike Gilday, gave a preface to events surrounding the crew’s use in response to the explosion of Covid-19 cases. The recommendations and findings of Admiral Robert Burke, the deputy chief of naval operations, were scheduled for Gilday today.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said Modly is up.

“Based on the transcript I read, Secretary Modly’s comments were inadequate and under the Secretary of the Navy’s office,” Kaine said in a written statement. “It is deeply disappointing that he will deliver a speech aboard an American aircraft carrier suggesting that Captain Crozier may be ‘stupid’ and hide from the media for trying to tell the truth. These dedicated sailors deserve better from their leadership.”

Representative Elaine Luria, a Democratic Democrat and former member of the navy, called on Modly to be fired for his remarks, saying they showed he had “no qualms” in leading the navy.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the decision to dismiss Crozier was made by Modly, but that Esper supported him. Trump over the weekend strongly criticized Crozier for writing and distributing the letter without first consulting with his immediate superior.

