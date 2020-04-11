Covid 19 coronavirus: New Caledonia extends for one week

From RNZ

Authorities in New Caledonia extended the restrictions imposed on the Covid-19 explosion for another week to April 19.

The decision was announced after talks with medical experts, the French High Commission, the government and the usual Senate.

The extension was the second time a week had been added to the original lock declared on March 19.

From April 20, emergency measures will be changed, with details of what will be facilitated to be announced in the course of next week.

The usual Senate favored extending the restrictions while some leaders in the province of Canaan Faithful Islands asked to relax the terms.

The statement released today said “the virus is not circulating in New Caledonia while the rest of the world is in a pandemic situation.”

So far, there have been eighteen positive Covid-19s, but none in the past four days.

A case last month described as the first local delivery turned out to be false positive at retry.

Among those carrying the virus was at least one member of the government emergency management unit.

The diagnosis prompted President Thierry Santa to self-isolate at a hotel in Noumea.

Also in isolation are President of the Inhabitant Islands Province Jacques Lalie and President of the Southern Province Sonia Backes, who said one of her close colleagues was positive.

Key terms in force required anyone to publicly bear evidence justifying their movement.

Breakage was fined $ 1316 and second offense resulted in $ 2632 fine.

According to the High Commission, nearly 3,000 people were fined as a result of more than 120,000 police checks.

In one case, the High Commission said security forces were called to return family to the quarantine hotel after they were dispatched to their home near Noumea.

The family was flown back to New Caledonia on a repatriation flight last week and was instructed to stay put for the mandatory two weeks.

Repatriation flights for locked up New Caledonian residents continue, with one from French Polynesia and one from Japan tomorrow.

