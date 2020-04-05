Covid 19 Coronavirus: New modeling reveals that Australians could be locked up in isolation for months

Australians can expect to be isolated until summer, based on a yet-to-be released model, which reveals the number of hospitalized coronary heart disease cases will not peak until the end of October.

The modeling, presented to intensive care consultants and viewed by news.com.au, shows strict social distance measures will double the number of infections in NSW compared to what would have happened without the shutdown.

If not for the limitations, the delivery rate would have been much more aggressive and hospitalizations would have peaked in July.

The modeling shows that, with fewer government guidelines, there would have been a maximum of 450 hospitalized cases per 100,000 people in NSW, with the virus spreading in the community by about 2.4%.

With social distance, the data shows that the maximum will now be the end of October, with 180 hospitalized cases per 100,000 people with a reproductive rate of 1.6.

The modeling shows that social distance measures are effective in leveling the curve and far fewer people will become infected, but also suggest that Australia will fight the virus longer than expected.

Given that NSW has the largest case numbers, medical experts think this projection is likely to translate to the extension of national restrictions until summer.

It has also created concern within the medical industry that intensive care units will be overwhelmed by critically ill coronary heart disease patients.

Australian National University infectious disease doctor and microbiologist Peter Collignon said he was skeptical of the validity of models that predict infection rates.

But he told news.com.au The country would need to stay locked in, to some extent, well past Christmas despite the growth rate of new infections being halved in recent weeks.

“You know what’s the bad news? We’re going to have to make a lot of this social distance for another 18 months to two years,” he said.

“This virus is not going to go away anytime soon. We will get detention next spring because there is less transmission of viruses in summer.

“But until we get a vaccine safe and work or until we find the evidence is wrong or unless something radical changes with the data, there is no way in my opinion we will remove all the viruses from Australia.”

Collignon believes the tight lockdown in NSW and Victoria is unnecessary as there was no evidence of widespread uncontrolled transmission.

Social distance practices, which included closing pubs, clubs and other public gatherings, were enough to control the spread of the disease, he said.

This means measures that include keeping 2m and ending indoor meetings will likely have to be implemented for up to two years.

“Most of the things we’ve done – which put a million people at work in Australia – we’re going to have to keep doing,” Collignon said.

An extended lock will cost $ 500 billion

The initial expectation was that the coronavirus would stop trading for a short period, resulting in a major hit to Australia’s gross domestic product in the second quarter, and then rebound in the three months after.

But the extended lockdown expected by Collignon and the late peak of hospitalized patients are likely to affect the nation’s economy for two quarters.

Leading independent economist Saul Eslake told news.com.au that would cause the already eye-watering cost of the pandemic to explode exponentially.

He said the federal government has so far committed over $ 200,000 in incentive packages, state governments have dropped close to $ 50b, and all missed at least $ 100b in taxes due to the crypto disruption to trade and commerce.

Considering almost all relief measures have a good six-month lifespan, extending support beyond two-quarters would cost federal and state governments at least $ 500 billion, Eslake said.

“There could be a blanket demand [for some industries],” he said.

“But vacations that are not edible, meals not edible, visits to the cinema or the unfinished theater cannot be replaced.

“So there are constant losses.”

Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital, doubted that the peak of the virus in Australia would be as late as November and expected the government to relax its shutdown in the coming months.

Such an extension, he said, will result in “real harm” to the wider economy.

“The bottom line will foster construction and manufacturing, while at the moment it is primarily about service industries that are highly impactful,” he told news.com.au.

Oliver said a longer period for industries crippled by the virus could lead to a loss to GDP of 20-25 percent, which would be greater than the loss caused by the Great Depression.

“As you go farther and farther, all the contractions will just flat out,” he said.

Exclusive via news.com.au

