The sun is shining when customers hear at a goose restaurant and country people tend to the flowers of a nearby park.

Spring has arrived in Wuhan, where the coronavirus appeared late last year, and people who drink outside for the first time after months of confinement are longing to return to normal life.

But it is a gradual process for the city of 11 million, returning to a world that is both familiar and strange.

Neighbors who are happy to return to each other, for example, must now chat through the stones of trucks spilling disinfectants down the streets.

Despite an overwhelming backlash that the worst pandemic seems behind them, concern hangs over the city as residents struggle to reach a verdict on government treatment of the outbreak.

“Ordinary people like us will never know the truth,” Long Menglei, 30, whose mother-in-law was seriously ill with the virus for weeks, told the Daily Telegraph. “Still waters flow deep.”

Security personnel armed with thermal imaging devices are informed at the Hankou railway station on the evening of its resumed foreign traffic in Wuhan.

China has reported nearly 83,000 infections and more than 3300 deaths, and claimed victory over what head Xi Jinping called the “people’s war” against the virus, as cases decline.

But doubts have arisen about whether the numbers accurately reflect the outbreak, given overwhelmed hospitals, multiple reviews of how cases are counted, and whistleblowing.

Beloved, lost from what doctors strongly refer to were the heart attacks, but which were never tested, they were not included in the official death.

Countries including the United States and the United Kingdom have raised concerns that Beijing’s potential suppressed calculation has impacted public awareness of risks, caressing mercy and exacerbating the pandemic that has erupted across the world.

More than 1.4 million people worldwide became ill, and Italy had the highest death toll of almost 16,500 – five times more than China.

“It was escalating step by step, and I think that because they didn’t handle it well in the beginning,” Long said, adding that if authorities “paid attention to it from the beginning, it would never have developed in today’s situation.”

A couple passes by a passenger car converted into a restaurant in Wuhan.

At the summit, there were 5000 bodies waiting for urgent cream at one of Wuhan’s eight crematoriums, a worker told the Telegraph – a distant cry of about two dozen daily before the outbreak of the virus. His duties, which began at 5:30 pm, will end after dark.

“I’m not clear on the total figures,” he said, declining to be named given the sensitivity. “Probably only some hospitals and the funeral home know the true infection rates.”

Even people living in an apartment block just behind the crematorium said they can’t be sure how many bodies are being transported because they are never allowed to venture outdoors.

Hospital staff also complained about lack of transparency in the process of recording and reporting infections to the authorities. One front-line nurse treating female patients said dozens of doctors were infected where she worked.

“I really don’t know the right numbers,” she added, also asking for anonymity for fear of losing her job.

“The lock has helped cover one of the most obvious reasons: when movements are severely restricted, it’s hard to know what’s going on around you,” said Yaqiu Wang, China’s Human Rights Watch researcher.

Envoys are waiting for orders in Wuhan.

From the outset, authorities snatched information and criticized foreign governments for evacuating citizens and cutting off flights, claiming that everything was under control.

Rather than rushing the public, Chinese authorities suppressed dangers, hosting lavish banquet parties with hundreds of people. China’s public security minister at the end of February announced 5111 cases that concerned “manufacturing and deliberately disseminating false and harmful information”, without giving details.

Nearly 900 people have been punished by police for online talking or sharing information about the virus over the last three months, even while health officials have claimed that rates of infection have dropped.

Punishments included detentions, forced disappearances, forced confessions and “educational reprisals,” said Chinese Human Rights Defenders, a network of advocacy groups that documented the cases of publicly available information, indicating that the true extent of the crackdown could be far more extensive. .

Police detained Gao Fei, 30, for eight days after turning to social media to arrange donations of face masks to alleviate shortcomings. “They didn’t hear that we were running out of resources,” he said. “As soon as you post something like that, they just panic.”

Others, like self-owned tycoon Ren Zhiqiang, have disappeared after publishing an explosive essay criticizing China’s leader Xi Jinping as a powerful hunger-clown, saying censorship has made the epidemic worse. Ren is now under government investigation for alleged corruption.

Government control over the coronavirus has extended to the afterlife, as grieving families are not allowed to visit cemeteries – the ruling Communist Party seems wary of groups gathering and worrying about the government virus response.

Residents have begun typing the government claims that the US military, or unspecified foreign nationals, brought the virus to China.

“There are so many rumors that the infection came during the World War Games (last year),” said 30-year-old Cheng Yong, a hairdresser. “Either it could be from foreign tourists, or something like that. You see that Chinese are not traveling abroad now, but the number of cases outside China is much higher.”

Experts, however, suspect the explosion originated from a Wuhan seafood market, which remains sealed with police tape.

Although concerns persist over the reported infection numbers, many say that coronaviruses should be emptied enough if the government is confident enough to raise locks.

Others praised the government for seemingly dominating the outbreak. “Now the world is dealing with this virus, and only China has succeeded,” said Cai Yao, 34, who works for the city’s public works office. “We really have to thank the Communist Party.”

Curves have not completely disappeared. Although transportation links will be coming back online, people need to have a green health code – a clean risk profile – to enter public areas.

“I’m still a little nervous and a little upset,” said Song Huangqin, 20. “The current epidemic is not over yet; there are still some risks.”

Housing combinations continue to impose their own limitations. A song, for example, is only allowed for two hours daily.

Hotels used as quarantine centers and 1000-bed field hospitals that went in a week remain in use, with medical staff in casualty suits and police standing at attention near entrances.

Beyond the required face masks, some residents continue to provide full protective gear, or improvisational options – fabric shoes, plastic raincoats, knitted gloves.

Virus reminders are broadcast in a loop everywhere, including automatic GPS systems: “Limit outlets, wash your hands often, put on a mask, and then you can go out.”

Risks are growing that a second wave is occurring, which experts say could tick up.

“It will not be initially clear what is happening – there will only be cases in the community where they are sporadically detected,” said Ben Cowling, department head of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Hong Kong’s school of public health.

“Over time, those numbers are gradually creeping up,” he said.

“I think it’s probably already begun.”

But Beijing seems so eager to declare the outbreak eradicated, that patients with coronary heart disease still needing treatment.

One woman posted online about her father, who was released shortly after being taken on a respirator after a negative virus test – evidence that he had been “cured”, despite his severe symptoms.

“Now he is back and forth between life and death, due to district restrictions on patient admissions and authorities violently counting zero,” she wrote, later finding a hospital willing to take him.

“I think we should believe the government,” said a workman enjoying 70 days of sunshine indoors. “There is no other possibility.”

