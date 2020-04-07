Covid 19 coronavirus: New York City virus deaths exceed 3200, more than 9/11 attacks

New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus went up 3200 on Tuesday, eclipsing the number killed at the World Trade Center on 11 September. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been in intensive care, believed to be the first world leader hospitalized with the virus.

The twin developments occurred even as the crisis seemed to be diminishing or at least stabilizing, by some measures, in New York and parts of Europe, although health officials warned people almost every time not to leave their guard. After 76 days, China finally lifted the key at Wuhan, the city of 11 million, where the explosion began.

At least 3202 people died in New York City from Covid-19, the city reported. The deadliest terror attack on US soil killed 2753 people in the city and 2977 altogether, when hijacked aircraft crashed into the twin towers, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.

New York State recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths, its largest single-day jump yet, due to a statewide toll of nearly 5500, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“Much pain again today for many New Yorkers,” he said.

But in an encouraging sign, the governor said that hospital admissions and the number of those receiving breathing tubes are falling, indicating that measures taken to force people to keep their distance from each other are successful.

And critical as the one-day rise in deaths could sound, the governor said, this is a “late indicator,” reflecting people who were hospitalized earlier this week. Over the past couple of days, in fact, the number of deaths in New York City has apparently been level.

“You see that plateau – that’s what we do. If we don’t do what we do, it’s a very different curve,” Cuomo said. “So social distance works.”

However, two-meter social distance has sometimes become impossible in the city’s underground system.

With service drastically reduced, essential workers meet some busy trains as they go to their jobs. Photos taken in Wroclaw showed riders sitting or standing a few inches from each other, some not wearing face masks.

Across the United States, the death toll reached 12,000, with about 380,000 confirmed infections. Some of the deadliest hot spots were Detroit, New Orleans and the New York metropolitan area, which includes parts of Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut. New Jersey has recorded more than 1,200 dead, most of the northern counties, where many residents move to New York.

In London, the 55-year-old Johnson was in a stable condition and conscious in a hospital where he received oxygen, but was not in a ventilator, officials said. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been appointed to manage the country in the meantime.

“For all of us in Cabinet, he’s not just our boss. He’s also a colleague and he’s also our friend,” Raab said. “And I’m sure he’ll get through because if anyone knows about this prime minister, he’s a fighter.”

