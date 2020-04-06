A slight decrease in coronary heart disease deaths in New York over the last 24 hours may spark hope that the spread is slowing, said Govenor Andrew Cuomo.

Overall deaths in the state climbed to nearly 4200, and Cuomo said it was too early to determine if the pandemic had reached its peak.

“We could either be very close to the apex, or the apex could be a plateau and we could be on the plateau now,” he said. “You can’t do this every day. You have to look three or four days to see a pattern.”

The state reported 594 new coronavirus deaths – a slight decrease compared to the 630 new deaths announced the day before. ICU acknowledgments and intuitions have also declined, the governor said, while the discharge rate from hospitals has been rising.

New York officials also reported a dip in fatalities. It said deaths had risen to 218 from the day before, to a total of 2472. By comparison, 387 new deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours and 305 the day before.

“The majority of Covid-19 carpet makers are at least very practical, and sometimes unfavorable proponents of misinformation. They seize the opportunity to use the subject everyone is talking about to make a name for themselves.” https://t.co/BhZDMmnfjx

– WIRED (@WIRED) April 5, 2020

When the president says there’s going to be a lot of death, it’s here.

The hospitals in New York were already overwhelmed.

This scene is not from the back alley – it’s a suburban Brooklyn street at 3.59 o’clock.

We saw body after body ruined by # COVID19

Everyone would have died alone. pic.twitter.com/juXcWo0fh8

– Ashlee Mullany (@AshleeMullany) April 5, 2020 . (tagsTranslate) World