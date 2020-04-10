Covid 19 coronavirus: New York officially the world’s epicenter of pandemic

The appeal of the Big Apple has always been that it lasts so long. That there is nothing you cannot do. But New York – a place we say “if you can do it there, you can do it anywhere” – is currently “pausing,” according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

From schools and 100 percent of unprofitable workplaces, to Broadway shows, restaurants, pubs, concerts, galleries, museums, sports matches and much more – the lights have temporarily turned off as the city is important to handling the coroner virus. a pandemic that has raged the world.

Eighty days ago, the United States did not have a single confirmed case of coronavirus in the country. By Sunday afternoon, nearly half a million Americans were positive about the disease and more than 16,200 died.

Today, the imperial state has officially overtaken each country and US state to become the COVID-19 capital of the world, with 159,937 confirmed coronavirus cases – a jump from more than 10,000 new cases from the day before. So far in the state, there have been 7067 deaths so far, with a record 799 deaths.

After the United States, Spain and Italy recorded 152,446 and 139,422 COVID-19 cases respectively, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

New York, meanwhile, has emerged as the global epicenter of the pandemic, with more than half of the state’s cases limited to the dense region.

The Big Apple never saw this coming. And even once it was on the doorstep, the spread was so rapid that many residents had difficulty understanding the seriousness of the pandemic before its risks were fully visible.

Just a couple of weeks ago, I was kicking off wine with friends and showing off some cheese that was a staple in downtown New York City on a sunny Sunday afternoon. Only a handful of people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 at this stage, with the first person diagnosed in NY just 39 days ago.

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island in New York’s Bronx town. Photo / AP

Last week, I returned to the park for work to visit an emergency camp hospital – typically used in military zones – equipped with an intensive care unit (ICU) and ventilators. Within hours of opening, the 68-bed site was upgraded. It is one of several makeshift hospitals and mornings set up in NY to treat overcrowding of coronavirus patients and corpses in public facilities.

As in many other parts of the world, New York City is an increasingly scary place. Most flights in and out were canceled. Tourists have long since left. Residents cover their small apartments – few have patios or balconies. Millions of Americans lost their jobs and applied for unemployment.

The threat of chronic illness or even death coming to anyone who breathes with an invisible droplet, or touches a surface contaminated by the highly infectious virus, has frightened even some of New York’s most difficult-to-speak.

The risk of infection is dangerously high. The numbers show us that health experts are repeating it.

Simply stepping out for solitary or essential exercise – both of which are allowed nationwide – was described by Mr Cuomo as “an entry into the hot zone”. And everywhere you go, that’s obvious. Those who do not wear gloves and masks are now the rarest.

The slightest indication that anyone clears their throats sends viewers sideways in the opposite direction. Police are patrolling the streets with megaphones, commanding the few people still wandering through them together.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that the US health care system is not equipped to deal with a “moderate” rise in infections, let alone the worst case scenario. The main message: we won’t be able to help everyone if we don’t get – and then keep – this under control. Fortunately, the curve begins to flatten.

Most people adhere to social distance measures and stay indoors. High-rise apartment buildings have signs on the walls that warn residents to use elevators at a time. Transferring people is not allowed to pass fireplaces. Frontier staff carries protective clothing, and heals everything in sight several times an hour.

Neighbors stand meters apart as they pass through corridors. Joggers, cyclists and skiers squash each other along divided paths and push buttons with their knots or elbows. Butchers keep their distance as they stand in queues outside grocery stores, only a few at a time.

Even so, the scant number of those affected by the virus only in New York City is staggering.

There are few locals who do not personally know anyone directly affected by the virus. A few weeks ago I was the exception, but I now have several friends who contracted COVID-19, some of whom demanded a stay in hospital because their symptoms were severe.

None of them were previously considered to be in the “vulnerable” category. Everywhere you look, there are signs that the virus – dubbed by US President Donald Trump as “the invisible enemy” – is here. Among the funniest sights are the refrigerator trucks lined up on city streets to store bodies, as morgues can be found.

Even if you choose to interfere, the sounds of the crisis are impossible to ignore.

As infections plummet, emergency sirens go through the silence of Manhattan’s abandoned main avenues and echo on its empty streets at all hours of the day.

When one ends, another begins. Several often become unbridled at the same time. It is a sobering memory of the misery many people come in and their lives are in gratitude.

But like many other cities around the world plagued by this disease, there have been endless displays of humanity.

Residents clapping from their windows, knocking pots, blowing horns and applause every night at 7pm, in a show of support for the health workers on the coronavirus line; flags flying at half mast in honor of the many people who lost their lives to COVID-19; restaurant owners making and delivering free meals to hospital workers and the homeless.

Friends and colleagues picking up the phone to record each other; light tributes illuminating the iconic skyline of the city in honor of essential workers, risking everything and working themselves to the brink of exhaustion for the greater good of others.

The camaraderie and community spirit that has plagued New Yorkers through other disasters and tragedies will no doubt see them through this one as well. But just when we get to the end, anyone thinks.

