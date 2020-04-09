As New York City is dealing with a rising death toll and underserved morgue space, the city has shortened the time it will hold unpaid remains before they are buried in the city’s public cemetery.

Under the new policy, the medical examiner’s office will keep bodies in storage for only 14 days before being buried in the city’s potato field on Hart Island.

Usually about 25 bodies a week are intermingled on the island, mostly for people whose families cannot afford mourning, or who go unpaid by relatives.

The New York City medical examiner confirmed that the city has shortened the time it would take to stay 14 days from 30 days when the city is hit by Covid-19. Photo / AP

In recent days, however, burial operations have increased from one day a week to five days a week, with about 24 burials daily, said a Department of Correction spokesman, Jason Kersten.

Aerial footage taken Thursday by the Associated Press captured workers digging graves on the island’s 1-kilometer, restricted access strip of Bronx, which is the final resting place for more than a million mostly indigenous New Yorkers.

About 40 casks were lined up for burial on the island on Thursday, and two fresh trenches have been dug in recent days.

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio said earlier this week that officials were investigating the possibility of temporary burial on Hart Island. That seems to be happening now. Photo / AP

Intermissions are usually made by prisoners of the city’s Rikers Island prison complex, but during the coronavirus pandemic the workers were taken over by contractors.

City officials have not clarified whether the increase in burial is due to pressure on capital punishments to provide bodies faster. The virus killed hundreds of New York City residents daily this week.

Overcrowded hospitals put bodies in refrigerated trucks parked outside their doors.

A truck loaded with bodies is driving to a grave trench on Hart Island in the Bronx town of New York on Thursday. Photo / AP

Mayor Bill de Blasio said officials this week are looking to temporarily bury heart attack victims on Hart Island if the morgues and temporary storage facilities fill up.

The Democratic mayor told television station NY1 that under such a continuous plan, bodies of Covid-19 victims would be buried individually – not in masses – so families could claim them.

A spokesman for the medical examiner’s office said on Thursday that it “does not currently expect to achieve morbid capacity.”

“However, as the mayor has said, the city may explore the possibility of temporary burial on Hart Island if needed,” said spokesman Aja Worthy-Davis.

De Blasio said no sack work would be used for the temporary burial of coronavirus victims.

Hart Island, a strip of Long Island Sound, has long been a New York City potting field. Photo / AP

The city’s Pandemic Influenza Pandemic Plan states that Hart Island would be used as a temporary burial ground in the event that the death toll reaches the dozens and additional storage is full.

Brooklyn businessman Thomas Cheeseman said funerals are so well-supported, some people will inevitably end up temporarily intermingled.

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, in the Bronx town of New York on Thursday. Photo / AP

Cheeseman said the new deadlines are holding mourning as more and more families are looking for arrangements for loved ones who have fallen from coronaviruses.

“We, the funeral directors, are overwhelmed,” Cheeseman said. “We’re flooded. The cremation can’t even take bodies for two weeks. The funerals don’t have refrigerator trucks parked in front of them.”

