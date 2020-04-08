Covid 19 coronavirus: New York, UK suffers a single highest number of deaths per day

The United Kingdom and New York State both recorded their single largest daily jumps during death penalties from coronary heart virus nights.

Over 750 people have died in Britain in the last 24 hours. New York State, meanwhile, recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

More than 1,380,000 coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in 184 countries, and 78,000 have died.

Here are developments from around the world as countries struggle to contain the global coronary artery crisis.

The deadliest day in Britain

Britain has so far recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic, while 758 people died within 24 hours.

NHS England said the youngest victim was 23 years old and had no underlying health conditions, while the oldest victim was 102. It brings Britain’s total death toll to 5373, with around 52,000 cases confirmed so far.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for the virus last month, is currently in stable condition at a hospital after spending the night in intensive care.

He was admitted to St Thomas’s Hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday and transferred to intensive care on Monday after his condition worsened.

New York toll jumps

New York State recorded 731 new coronary heart disease deaths, marking its largest single-day jump, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.

The state’s death toll since the outbreak last month has increased to 5489. Now, more people have died from coronary heart disease than the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The critical increase in deaths arises as new hospital admissions fall on average over several days, a possible predictor of the outbreak eventually leveling off. Cuomo said the death toll was a “late indicator” that reflected the loss of critically ill people hospitalized earlier.

Doctors are processing bodies into a refrigerator trailer operating as an improvised morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. Photo by AP / John Minchillo

“That’s 731 people we lost. Behind each of those numbers is an individual.

“There’s a family, there’s a mother, there’s a father, there’s a sister, there’s a brother. So it’s a lot of pain again for a lot of New Yorkers today,” Cuomo said at a conference at the state Capitol.

The state has recorded more than 500 new deaths a day since late last week. The number of confirmed cases – not including infected people who have not been tried – is close to 139,000 nationwide.

Patients taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center by staff wearing personal protective equipment in New York’s Brooklyn city. Photo by AP / John Minchillo

While Cuomo said New York could reach a “plateau” in hospitals, he warned that earnings depend on people who continue to practice social distance.

“This is a projection,” he said. “It still depends on what we do, and what we do will affect those numbers.”

The death toll in Spain is rising again

Spain’s daily death penalty for coronavirus rose again for the first time in five days.

A total of 743 deaths were reported on Tuesday – about 100 more than the deaths seen from Sunday to Monday – bringing the country’s total death toll to nearly 13,800.

The country’s total number of confirmed infections has also risen to over 140,000, with 5478 new cases on Tuesday – 1000 more than on Monday.

Both figures have been down since April 2, but are in line with previous Tuesdays, when the delay of weekend trials and deaths is usually reported.

Authorities said leveling the contagious arch will be a long process, but pressure on hospitals is beginning to decrease.

Norway is violating lock-in rules

Norway, one of the first European countries to lock in the coronavirus, will begin to relax its restrictions “gradually” this month, says the prime minister.

The lock of the northern country has engulfed the economy and caused hundreds of thousands of shootings. “Together we got the virus under control so we can gradually open up a society,” Erna Solberg told a news conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, her health minister said the epidemic was “under control” in Norway, drawing attention to the low rate of transmission. Current restrictions, which run until April 13, include the closure of nurseries and schools, refusing entry to outsiders who do. not to live and work in Norway and forbid people to go to their mountain huts if they have one.

But kindergartens will reopen from April 20 to 27, schools from first through fourth grade will reopen from April 27 and Norwegians will be able to go to their villages from April 20.

At the same time working from home must continue and Norwegians should get used to pollution measures “for a long time,” Solberg said.

On Tuesday, 5863 people tested positive for coronaviruses in Norway and 69 people died.

Norway is the latest country to mitigate some of its restrictions.

Denmark, which has followed a similarly tight line to Norway, announced late Monday that it would reopen day care centers and schools on April 15 as a first step to gradually relax its three-week lock.

Paris bans daytime gambling

Parisians have been banned from playing and playing any outdoor sports between 10am and 7pm after too many people took to the streets over the weekend to enjoy the sunny weather.

Residents were previously allowed to practice outside of the home for an hour if they were filling out a form explaining why they were out. But outdoor exercise will now only be allowed when “street crowds are lowest,” authorities said.

On Tuesday, France reached more than 10,000 deaths from coronary arteries, with 7,091 hospitalized and 3,237 hospitalized, a government official said.

A total of 7131 people were being treated in intensive care, senior health officer Jerome Salomon told reporters, warning that “the epidemic is continuing its progress.”

Morocco enforces masks

Morocco has now forced all people to wear face masks when daring outside.

If you are caught breaking the rule, you could be sentenced to up to three months in prison or fined up to $ 200.

People can buy the masks at local stores and they will be offered at a subsidized price, according to the ministers of interior, health and the economy.

To date, 8612 people have been arrested in Morocco for violating various virus-related rules, including 82 people allegedly responsible for spreading fake news, according to the Directorate General for National Security.

Trump explodes to WHO

US President Donald Trump blamed the World Health Organization (WHO) for giving a “failing recommendation” as the number of coronary heart disease cases continues to rise.

“The WHO really blew it,” Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning.

“For some reason, funded mostly by the United States, yet very centralized in China. We will give it a good look,” he added.

“Fortunately, I rejected their advice about keeping our borders in China early. Why did they give us such a defamatory recommendation?”

