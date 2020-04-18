Covid 19 coronavirus: No plan in sight – Test problems cloud Trump recovery effort

The United States is trying to test enough people to track and monitor the spread of Covid-19, a crucial first step toward reopening parts of the economy that President Donald Trump is pushing to do before May 1.

But more than a month after he declared, “Anyone who wants a test can take a test,” the reality is much different. People report being unable to try. Workers and public officials say critical shortages of supply make it difficult to raise testing to the levels that experts say is necessary to keep the virus.

“There are places that have enough test items, but not enough workers to manage them. There are places that limit testing because of the CDC criteria that need to be tested,” said Dr. Megan Ranney, emergency medicine and associate professor at Brown. . University.

“There are just so many inefficiencies and problems in the way that trials are currently happening across this country.”

Trump’s plan envisages setting up “sentinel leadership sites” that would grill people with no symptoms in places that serve the elderly or minority populations. Experts say that testing has to be increased so many times to be effective.

The plan pushes responsibility for testing to states.

“The rulers are responsible for trying,” Trump told reporters at his daily briefing on Friday. He said the federal government will send 5.5 million nasal shoes to states in the “next couple of weeks” to help address shortages.

“Tames are easily made by the rulers themselves,” Trump said. “Mostly it’s cotton, it’s not a big deal.”

But state and local officials as well as lab administrators say they cannot extend testing until more supplies are available.

This week, governors, physician groups and laboratory directors called on the Trump administration to address a shortage of sweats, protective tools and highly specialized laboratory chemicals needed to analyze the genetic material of a virus. Hospital and state health departments report a scourge of the globe to secure orders, competing against each other and their compatriots overseas in a system that Andrew Cuomo described as “majestic”.

“The federal government can’t get their hands on this and say, ‘Oh, the states are responsible for testing,'” Cuomo said Friday as he complained about a shortage of chemicals manufactured in China. “I’m not making Chinese connections. I’m not making international supply chain.”

Trump has denied that the United States has fallen, claiming that the nation has the “largest and most accurate test system anywhere in the world.”

Only in recent days has the United States exceeded the test rate in South Korea, which has done about one test for every 100 people.

Vice President Mike Pence boasted on Thursday that the United States had completed more than 3 million tests, but in March he promised that 5 million would be distributed by the middle of that month. Pence told reporters on Monday that if governors were to “simply activate” underwater high-capacity test machines, “we could double the number of tests in the US literally overnight.”

“That’s not the experience in Rhode Island,” said Gina Raimondo.

Democrat Laura Kelly of Kansas, whose state has one of the lowest per capita rates in the country, told CNN that it was difficult to get trial supplies. Jim Justice, a Trump ally, said testing needs to be increased before he can lift restrictions.

Jennifer Rodriguez, a pharmacy technician at a major retail chain in California, said she was sent home by her employer last week after experiencing symptoms. Her company wouldn’t test her, and she spent hours on the phone trying to find a place she would, she said.

The San Luis Obispo County Health Department can only test 50 samples daily, and a spokesman said those tests are reserved for people who are hospitalized, first responders, and those who have had contact with people who have been positive. Rodriguez did not qualify. Another clinic told her she might have to pay $ 150 if it was determined she didn’t meet her test criteria.

“I just feel like medical workers, or even people on the frontline, should have some sort of priority,” Rodriguez said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which develop in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more severe illnesses, including pneumonia, and death.

Working officials and health experts have told Related Press that shortages of supply have prompted them to limit which can be tested. This can leave people who have symptoms but are not sick to be hospitalized, or people who have no symptoms and may spread the virus unintentionally. Experts say it will be important to test these people if the economy reopens.

Ed Thornborrow, medical director of the University of California at the Clinical Laboratory of Chemical Microbiology, said he wants to take 3000 tests a day, but he can only do 100 to 250 now because he lacks enough nasal sweats. He is constantly working to find more.

“That’s what I spend most of my time these days,” he said.

Meghan Delaney, chief of pathology and laboratory medicine at Washington National Hospital, says that a shortage of chemicals known as reactants is limiting how many tests her lab can perform.

Vendors, in response, are limiting what hospitals can buy, said Dr Robin Patel of the Mayo Clinic’s infectious disease lab.

“It’s a bit like rationality,” Patel said.

Earlier in March, Trump announced a plan for nationwide testing by driving websites at chains such as Walmart and Target, linked through a Google affiliate website. Six weeks later, the site is a pilot program available in only four California counties. Few of the retailers’ websites have opened, and executives of companies including Walgreens have said they expect more direction from the federal government.

Trump’s Dr Brett Giroir said the United States will need to process 4.5 million tests each month to enter the first phase of mitigating social distance guidelines, according to the White House’s reopening plan. Currently, the United States does about 1 million trials a week, Giroir said.

“We will continue to push this further and further as we open the labs and be able to open all the supplies we need,” Giroir said.

Trump and his deputies have promoted a 15-minute trial developed by Abbott Laboratories as a “game changer.” Federal officials initially distributed 15 machines to all of nearly all public health laboratories in US states and territories, along with 250 to the Indian Health Service. Alaska received 50.

But officials say they didn’t get enough cartridges needed to carry large numbers of the tests.

Rhode Island received only 120, far fewer than they were promised. Raimondo said when the state tried to raise more, Abbott and others who manufacture the test cartridges referred her to the federal government, which in turn told her to go directly to the companies. The state has now received 850 trials, much less than it requested, Raimondo said.

Federal health officials declined to say how many cartridges were initially shipped to states, but said more would be available as Abbott increased production. The company says it currently produces 50,000 cartridges daily and has delivered more than 600,000 to hospitals, emergency clinics and other health facilities across the country.

The United States has joined its initial test run due to defects in the test kits developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Price time was wasted in February while the test was corrected and redistributed. Private laboratories in hospitals, universities and commercial companies were not fully enrolled in the effort until March.

The United States currently tests around 145,000 people, to report a total of 3.5 million results, according to state data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project. Public health experts say that capacity must be much higher, in part to test many vital workers and isolate those who test positive and track their close contacts to prevent further outbreaks.

“We still probably have to do three times more tests than we do now,” said Dr. Ashish K Jha, director of the Global Health Institute at Harvard.

“I don’t see the US anytime soon with 100,000 to 150,000 tests.”

