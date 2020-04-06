Covid-19 coronavirus: Norway shows network of test laboratories is a key success

When Norway confirmed its first case of coronavirus on 26 February, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health immediately began to take drastic action to increase the number of trials it could carry out.

“Since the outbreak, there has been a massive expansion of testing capacity,” Didrik Vestrheim, a senior consultant at the institute, said.

“At the time we reported the first case in Norway, tests were already available at laboratories in the major hospitals. Our institute then provided guidance and recommendations for diagnostic PCR testing, and it was delivered to diagnostic laboratories across the country.”

The country, which had 5.3 million people, tested 101,986 people for the virus, or 18,996 per million people, compared to just over 2250 tests per million people in the UK.

The country’s enormous test capacity may be part of the reason it managed to keep the virus under control, with only 66 deaths recorded yesterday.

“We are one of the countries that has tested the highest percentage of our population and the assumption would be that the more you test, the smoother the cases you have between the confirmed cases, and the smaller cases in the list will affect the rating. about mortality, “said Vestrheim.

He said widespread testing may also have helped ease the disease.

“The more you test, the more people with mild symptoms you will find, and you can also contact traces and quarantines around people with these mild cases,” he said.

About 5208 people tested positive in Norway, meaning less than 5 percent of those who reported symptoms and were proven to have the virus.

Dag Berild, a medical doctor and associate professor at Oslo University Hospital, argued that perhaps the low level of antibiotic resistant bacteria in Norwegian hospitals may also have played a role in the lower mortality rate.

“Many cases of influenza pneumonia are complicated by bacterial pneumonia, so if this is the case with coronavirus, then patients in a country with a low resistance rate among bacteria would have a better prognosis than those in Italy, where they have a tremendous amount of resistant bacteria, especially in Lombardy, “he said.

Vestrheim said expanding Norway’s testing capacity was not easy.

“There were lack of analyzes, for equipment to perform the extraction prior to PCR testing, for the shoes you use to take the samples,” he said.

“There is also a huge lack of protective equipment for health personnel.”

But it was helped by the fact that the country has more than 20 public test laboratories in hospitals, as well as those managed by private providers.

“Health care is fairly decentralized due to geography, which is why we have diagnostic laboratories across the country and a good collaborative network between the laboratories,” he said.

In addition to testing, Norway has for decades been among the highest number of cases of coughing cough in Europe. This, he said, made it easy for his institute to run the tests quickly across the country.

He said: “Gradually, more and more laboratories established good quality.”

