Covid 19 coronavirus: One very long day in a doctor’s life

It was March 7, in the afternoon. Dr. Giovanni Passeri recently returned home from Maggiore Hospital, where he is an internist, when he was urgently called back to work. His section at the hospital was about to accompany his first Covid-19 case.

On his way back to the hospital, along the tree-lined streets of Parma, Passeri, 56, recalled thinking, “Am I going to my execution now?”

Italy’s more than 21,000 coronavirus deaths included dozens of doctors, including a Passeri colleague at Maggiore, a hospital in one of Italy’s hard-hit northern provinces.

Since that afternoon more than a month ago, Passeri has been working every day. From the evening of April 7 until the morning of April 9, AP photographer Domenico Stinellis documented his night and day, of a tense, 12-hour night shift to his drastically changed routine at home with his wife and 10-year-old son. .

Dr. Giovanni Passeri on the right, and his assistant Mariaconcetta Terracina, on the left, begin their night shift. Photo / AP

In his apartment, he sleeps alone in a dressing room hastily transformed into a bedroom to prevent any chance of transmitting the virus to his wife. The first time his son, Francesco, jumped to hug him when Passeri came home after tending to coronary heart disease patients, the doctor stiffened. That’s no longer safe, the doctor had to say.

Now, when Passeri realizes that the emotional pressure on Francesco is building a lot, they play cards together. Everyone wears a mask.

Dr. Giovanni Passeri examines a 55-year-old patient recently admitted to serious conditions in his department. Photo / AP

At work, colorful drawings are affixed to the front door of his hospital pavilion to boost morale. One reads: “To all of you fighters, thank you.”

However, morality can be a valuable commodity. Passeri cannot forget the looks in her patients’ eyes as they air.

Dr. Giovanni Passeri speaks with his cellphone in front of a table convened by the medical charts of the new coronavirus patients. Photo / AP

Covid-19, as the world now knows, can be devastating; it causes mild to moderate symptoms in many of those infected, but can cause pneumonia and other life-threatening complications. More than 137,000 people with the virus have died worldwide, according to a story by Johns Hopkins University, which experts say is almost certainly too low.

As of this day, the Passeri department has 32 of the hospital’s 450 Covid-19 patients. With a cheerful hand, he touches a patient’s bare hand in his 80s. Oxygen leakage allows another elderly patient to hear what Passeri is saying, so the doctor writes an update on the man’s condition and gives him a read.

Dr. Giovanni Passeri wears a protective gear when examining lungs on a CT image. Photo / AP

On a desk cardboard boxes hold envelopes containing medical charts. Two boxes are marked “unloaded”. The third is marked “deceased”.

Mask, eyeglasses, several pairs of gloves, three layers of protective clothing, foot covers: At the end of his move, Passeri removes everyone with a deliberate, practiced ballet to make sure nothing contaminated by the virus will touch his skin. The shower he will take home will be a welcome respite.

Cardboard boxes hold envelopes with the patients’ medical charts. Two boxes are marked unloaded, one box is marked deceased in Italian. Photo / AP Passeri relaxes in the doctor’s room after completing a routine night-time medical examination in his department at COVID-19 section of Maggiore Hospital. Photo / AP Dr. Giovanni Passeri, left, and his assistant physician Mariaconcetta Terracina with an 82-year-old patient. Photo / AP Dr. Giovanni Passeri looks through the open door of his son Francesco’s room. Photo / AP

Tonight, he stretches himself into his “secluded” bedroom with a book, then goes to sleep before returning to the hospital and joining his fellow medical warriors once more.

