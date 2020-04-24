Covid 19 coronavirus: Outrage, as Donald Trump suggests injecting a disinfectant to kill a virus

Experts should warn an American man not to inject himself with a disinfectant after U.S. President Donald Trump today hinted that this could be a way to cure Covid-19 (though really, really not).

Trump made the dangerous claims during his briefing Thursday after a U.S. government domestic official revealed the results of tests that showed sunlight and UV rays helped kill the coronavirus.

In his bizarre, and possibly fatal outburst, Trump suggested that people should inject themselves with a “disinfectant” and beat “the body with light” to cure a coronavirus.

President Donald Trump talks about the coronavirus in James Brady’s Press Newsroom. Photo / AP

Be 100% clear: these are not things anyone should do.

The millionaire real estate agent turned U.S. president over, then added, “I’m not a doctor.”

“Assuming we’re hitting the body with terrible, either ultraviolet or just very powerful light? And I think you said that’s not controlled, but you’ll try it,” Trump asked home security.

Just when you think he can’t say anything worse than what he said yesterday, this idoit does it again. 🤦🏾‍♂️You can’t accomplish these things! Donald Trump suggests injecting “disinfectants” as a cure for the #Coronavirus 😳 #Trump pic.twitter.com/vuzTGOhd09

– Marlon McCaulsky #MyCurrentSituation (@McCaulskyMarlon) April 24, 2020

This is Dr. Birx’s reaction when President Trump asks his scientific advisor to study using UV light on the human body and inject a disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA

– Daniel Lewis (@ Daniel_Lewis3)

Following news of the possible effects of UV light and heat on the virus, Trump called on U.S. citizens to go out and “enjoy the sun”.

“I hope people enjoy the sun, and if it has an effect,” he said during the daily conference.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of responses to the coronavirus white house, listens as President Donald Trump talks about the coronavirus. Photo / AP

“I once mentioned that maybe it will go away with heat and light. And people didn’t really like that statement.”

Researchers convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine analyzed studies done so far to test survival of viruses under different laboratory conditions, as well as to track where and how COVID-19 has spread so far.

“Given that countries currently in‘ summer ’climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed,” the researchers wrote earlier in April in response to questions. of the White House Office of Science and Technology.

In addition, the report cited the global lack of immunity to the new virus and concluded, “if there is an effect of temperature and humidity on transmission, it may not be as apparent as with other respiratory viruses for which there is at least some pre-existing partial immunity. . “

Do you know how bleaching and other household cleaning supplies and disinfectants have child lids to protect children from drinking them? This is because drinking them can kill them so it keeps our kids safe! This is also the reason why we do not inject disinfectants into people🙄

– Dr. Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) on April 24, 2020

They noted that during 10 previous flu pandemics, regardless of which season they started, they all had a peak second wave about six months after the virus first appeared.

In March, Dr. Michael Ryan, the emergency chief of the World Health Organization. said, “We have to assume that the virus will continue to have the ability to spread, and it is a false hope to say that it will only disappear in the summer like the flu.”

Unfortunately bubbles are bursting, but it is hot and sunny all year round in Singapore and we are still battling the coronavirus pandemic. The heat did not save us.

– Megan K. Stack (@Megankstack) April 24, 2020 . (TagsToTranslate) World