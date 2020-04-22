Covid-19 coronavirus: pandemic fallout spurs political split

America’s engaged political divide now plays on matters of life and death.

Some Republican governors, urged by US President Donald Trump, are taking the first steps to reopen parts of their states’ economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, and without adhering to the president’s own guidelines.

Democratic governors largely support tight-knit neighborhoods and non-essential business closures in place, resisting small pockets of Trump-aligned protesters and public pressure from the president. Some Republican rulers are also strong advocates of social distance.

The fault lines are known, exposing many of the same regional and demographic divisions that have increasingly come to define American politics, as well as the severe differences in the way parties view the role of government in American life.

A man is holding a sign across from the Capitol building in protest of Washington’s stay-at-home order in Olympus.

But the stakes go far beyond the normal risks and rewards of an election cycle, instead putting the health and well-being of millions of Americans in balance.

“We imagine that in times of crisis, this will alleviate some of the political divisions we see in normal times. But every time we go through a crisis, small and severe, the political divisions reappear immediately,” said Julian Zelizer, a professor of politics. history at Princeton University.

It could take months before the final consequences of the various shutdown and reopening orders are known.

Public health officials concede that no approach exists, and decisions made by states depend on factors such as the density of major populations, the capacity of medical resources, and the availability of testing.

Some of Wuhan’s emigrants to the United States now hold their third lockdown, being in Wuhan for two weeks and then a US federal quarantine. “The current one feels worse to me because we don’t really know when it will end.” @StephanieAYanghttps: //t.co/AVSiriCLKS

– Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) April 22, 2020

However, there is also an indirect political tenor to the debate about when and how states should initiate mitigation restrictions. Much of that was made up of Trump, who began agitating to reopen companies almost as soon as they were closed, well aware that his re-election prospects in November are likely to affect the strength of the economy.

Democrats say they also care about the nation’s economic health and bring millions of Americans back to work. But most are aware of the warnings of top officials in public health who argue that sending people back to work and into their communities prematurely would result in more burns and many more deaths.

“The worst thing would be for us to spike football and think we’re out of the danger zone and find and find another peak of Covid-19,” Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan governor said.

The Netherlands will extend its blockchain for most companies until May 20 and ban major events until September 1, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said https://t.co/KA9tQpQVlw

– CNN International (@cnni) April 22, 2020

Whitmer’s comments came a day after Republican governors in Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee – all staunch Trump allies – outlined steps to start opening business in a matter of days.

They are a few steps ahead of other GOP leaders who have also moved to reopen businesses. One exception is Colorado, where Democratic Gov. Jared Polis plans to let refugee mandates across the state expire on Monday.

“Every company is essential. Everything that people do is essential,” Polis said. “It’s so frustrating to try to put things in essential and non-essential buckets. Nobody thinks that way and the world doesn’t work that way.”

A poll shows that most Americans support staying at home to curb the pandemic – 78 percent in a poll by the Center for Public Affairs Investigations this month. But politicians from both parties recognize that the public’s patience will decline over the coming weeks and months, as more job losses and other economic hardships take hold.

Officially, Trump is leaving the decisions on easing restrictions in the hands of the nation’s rulers.

Last week, he issued a set of guidelines for states that recommend reopening sectors of the economy in waves related to infection rates, as well as robust testing and tracking systems that would allow states to quickly withdraw if new outbreaks occur.

But the president almost immediately underestimated his own leadership, urging supporters on Twitter to “FREE” some states that still do not meet the conditions for a gradual reopening.

Professor Gabriel Leung is Asia’s leading epidemiologist for childhood disease and dean of medicine at the University of Hong Kong. He is at the forefront of the fight against the # coronavirus out there, and he shares his insights and views on the pandemic.https: //t.co/iijTAgUOku

– NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) April 22, 2020

All of the states Trump has elected are led by Democratic governors: Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, where he also linked the issue to gun rights.

No one has so far agreed to their demands.

The way Americans experience the pandemic is already shaped by where they live.

Many of the hardest hit areas where stays at home have been most stressful are in dense cities in liberal states, including New York and California. Many less populous states that lean conservatively have so far seen lower rates of infection and often have fewer restrictions.

Milwaukee health officials said they have identified at least seven people who contracted the coronavirus from participating in Election Day on April 7, which happened despite staying on a domestic ordinance issued across the state https://t.co/wImVSen9If

– NYT Policy (@nytpolitics) April 22, 2020

But the virus did not spread along perfectly partisan lines.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the top 15 states by infection and death rate include Democratic-backed states, Republican-backed states, and states that swing between the two parties in presidential and state elections.

Among them: Georgia, which has recorded nearly 20,000 infections and more than 770 deaths.

Yesterday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced that gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and other companies could start opening later this week, with more restrictions set in the coming days.

Hundreds of vehicles were waiting in line at a grocery store at Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Organizers planned up to 1,600 vehicles. The Ohio National Guard had 30 members to help distribute the food. https://t.co/zD6dtACnxW pic.twitter.com/MjZIwFBxeO

– ABC News (@ABC) April 22, 2020

The decision by Kemp, a staunch Trump supporter in a state that is increasingly relocating to the center, was angered by Democrats in the state.

Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost to Kemp in 2018 and is considered a possible vice presidential candidate for presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden, said of the governor’s decision: “Nothing about this makes sense.”

Announcing his decision, Kemp conceded that Georgia is likely to see a rise in coronary artery infections and deaths as companies begin to open.

The risk, he decided, is worth it.

– AP

. (tagsTranslate) World