The European Union says its tourism industry is facing “skyrocketing” figures of decline due to the coronavirus crisis and the bloc’s internal market commissioner wants the sector to be first in line when it comes to recovering funds.

Thierry Breton mentioned figures that the tourism economy could shrink to 70 percent and will be among the last to recover, as the 27-nation bloc faces perhaps the most difficult challenge since its inception.

Outside Europe, a desert illustrates the tourist crisis, from empty squares such as the Brussels Grand Square to desert monuments like the Colosseum in Rome, when idyllic gondolas await non-existent tourists in Venice.

Arrival areas in airports stand empty and beaches, based on the sunshine, are deserted.

Almost empty Grand Place in Brussels.

Europe is only facing difficulty – which is with the desert water border beneath the Table Mountain of Cape Town in South Africa and the closed pyramids outside Cairo in Egypt. But Breton said the European market is responsible for half of world tourism.

The unprecedented scenes of World War II hit everything from multi-national airlines to families.

“Tourism was the first sector hit by the coronavirus and I’m sure it will be the slowest to recover and get out of this phase,” Breton told a European Parliament committee via video today.

Based on information from international institutions and trade groups, Brittany said that “we are looking at staggering figures”, adding that between 275 and 400 billion euros would be lost to the tourism and travel industries due to the pandemic.

Aerial view of a square and restaurants in the medieval old town of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

He said the rate for international travel was a decline of up to 30 percent this year, while tourism could be hit with a decline of between 45 and 70 percent in its economy.

“The loss of revenue at the European level that we are looking for hotels and restaurants is at least 50 percent annual revenue,” Bretona said, adding that it could rise to 70 percent for tourism and travel agencies and even more for some cruise and flight companies.

To make matters worse is that some countries, which are particularly hard hit by coronaviruses, are highly dependent on tourism, such as Italy and Spain.

Westminster Bridge in London.

The pandemic has been felt across the economic spectrum and the EU is preparing for a massive relief operation, often compared to the March Plan, which sought to raise Europe to shame after the Second World War.

EU leaders will convene in a special video summit this week to better address the relief effort that some nations say needs funding of up to 1.5 trillion euros to help the bloc’s worst countries.

Breton said he will work hard to ensure that tourism remains select.

“I think tourism should benefit the most, no more than 20 percent,” he told MPs.

The first tulips bloomed at the empty, world-famous, Dutch flower garden Keukenhof in Lisse, The Netherlands.

Tourism is specifically dependent on any developments in the pandemic as countries close not only borders but often popular places such as museums and beaches to contain the virus.

However, Brittany said things could change before the northern summer.

“I certainly hope we can start a journey again, despite the limitations, and as soon as this summer,” he said.

A man is hovering on an empty street along the Seine River in Paris, France.

Whatever happened, Breton also insisted that the industry should also use the crisis as a turning point.

Every year complaints are raised about over-tourism that suffocates cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona and Florence, while all the pollution from Croatian and flying ships is shifting the reputation of ground tourism.

He is working to have a special tourism peak in September, where the most important item on the agenda will be “reinventing the tourism sector tomorrow.”

– AP

