Covid 19 coronavirus: Panic buyers are now arranging a cake mix and cleaning products

Supermarket shoppers have grown accustomed to seeing empty shelves and bare aisles for the past six weeks – particularly when looking for toilet paper or a packet of pasta.

And according to Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci, panicked shoppers show no signs of slowing down. In fact, they are now looking at some new merchandise items.

Just as the prospect of a “full lock” prompted crowds of furious shoppers to stock up on toilet paper and dough more than a month ago, Aussies forced to work at home or on their own decided to reach for baking needs – off the pack. -Mixture variety – and cleaning supplies to occupy their days with surrounding household chores while commuting home.

“Two of our highest growth categories this week have been cake mixes and home cleaning products. Many more kids are baking and parents are cleaning because we all spend more time at home,” Banducci said.

He further added that Woolies are still sold out of both pasta and toilet paper, even now.

Last week, the supermarket giant sold 21.5 million toilet rolls, and has to store 500,000 extra packets of pasta on shelves every seven days.

“As surprising as it may seem, we are still seeing almost double our normal demand for toilet paper. Just this week, that was more than 20.5 million rolls,” Banducci said, urging people to “just buy what they need.”

“With pasta, we add an additional 1000 pallets a week, which is more than half a million extra packages. It will still be unfulfilled for a while, but we expect a lot more stock on shelves next week.

“We are doing our best to support the extraordinary demand for cleaning cloths, including ensuring an additional supply of alternative sources soon, many of which will begin to arrive in stores in the coming weeks.”

Banducci’s plea for shoppers to just buy what they need comes as major supermarkets reveal that they will be meeting social distance restrictions by the end of the holiday season.

Woolworths and Coles limit the number of customers allowed in the store based on a “one in, one out” policy.

Customers will be expected to stay in the car by Monday and business hours will be extended in some stores. Security officials and police will manage the lines at peak times and comply with the 1.5-meter distance rule.

Coles boss Matt Swindles said Monday that it will “restrict the number of customers who can enter a store if we reach a volume that is too great to maintain” a safe distance.

He said this would be accomplished with a combination of third-party security guards and specially trained Coles personnel.

How many customers are left in Woolworths to buy at a set time will be determined by the floor of each individual store.

Customers can be numbered at the door and asked to enter the street, authorizing them as other shoppers end up shopping and leaving the store.

Meanwhile, various measures have been put in place to make Woolies stores safer for staff.

They include asking customers to keep 1.5m of each other in the store, installing new Plexiglass displays through staff control desks and asking shoppers to pack their own bags at checkout.

Woolworths’ control teams now rotate every two hours to limit face-to-face interaction and there has been a significant increase in cleaning of “high touch” surfaces and daily deep cleaning.

