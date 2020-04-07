Covid 19 coronavirus: Patient cries for family before dying alone

A British coronavirus survivor described the complaints two hours during which a fellow patient cried for his family before he died alone.

43-year-old Craig Farley-Jones said the disturbing scenes he witnessed in court 19 at Tameside General Hospital in Manchester will remain with him forever.

Farley-Jones talked about the horrific virus patients who were trying to encourage people to take the lock, “stay home and keep your loved ones.” He spent six days fighting the virus before he was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

The director of software and marketing companies, of Hyde, Greater Manchester, said: “Everyone in the section looked like a dead man, but the man in bed against me, who was about 65 or 70, was relaxed and talkative to begin with even though it was no more oxygen.

Craig Farley-Jones, who has recovered from a coronavirus. Photo / Supplied

“Later that day, I could see that he was struggling to breathe and started to panic. I could see he was worried, so I slaughtered the nurses, but they couldn’t calm him down. Something changed – his statistics were off the scale and passed. the point of return for him. They gave him something to calm him down and called his children, because that was obviously his final night.

“His children could at least get in masks and dress and say their goodbyes, but he still hung out a few more hours after that. I will never forget those next two hours as long as I live. He cried, calling his family by name, over and over, while struggling to breathe.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Tuesday’s big developments

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Look live – 54 new coronavirus cases today – total now 1160

• Covid 19 coronavirus: A data scientist says today could be a turning point

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Expert professor says that no white quarantine at border risks longer ambush

“It had me in tears – it was so hard to listen to. I was humming the nurses, but they told me there was nothing else they could do for him. So I lay there, listening to his breathing transform into a dead bell. He kept calling until it stopped and stilled.

“I know he did not suffer from physical pain at the time, but he was definitely in emotional distress. It is not the doctors and nurses at fault. They have done everything but in some cases they are not enough.

“People need to know that when you go to a hospital with coronavirus, the whole NHS can do away with any infection that accompanies the virus to give you the best chance of fighting it yourself. They can’t treat the virus themselves – so if you end up in hospital you have to fight for yourself, or sink.

“So please, stay home and keep up with your loved ones – I’m one of the lucky ones.”

Farley-Jones, who had no underlying health conditions, revealed that at one point he was so convinced that he was dying to text his boyfriend Laura Wilson, 41, about the fact that he had never written a test.

The couple started showing coronary virus symptoms on the same day about two weeks ago, developing bad coughs and losing their sense of smell.

Farley-Jones was rushed to hospital when he began struggling to breathe, and it turned out he had developed pneumonia.

He added: “When I got to the hospital, I thought I was safe. But I still felt I couldn’t breathe, and when I realized that this was still happening, when the oxygen was at most full fur, it was scary. The feeling of claustrophobia and panic that is present is scary – even a few days later, when I felt better and needed to be relieved, I still had a dark doubt that I might not remove it.

“When you wake up in the night out of breath, panicking and trying your best to draw more air, you don’t understand why the nurses can’t help you anymore.”

“I realized quickly enough that either you were nursing to improve and get out the front door, or they were nursing you out the back door as little as possible.”

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

.