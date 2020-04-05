Covid 19 coronavirus: Police launch crime probe into cruise ship Ruby Princess

A criminal investigation will be launched by police into the behavior of Carnival Australia amid the cruise ship Ruby Princess, which saw 2,700 passengers disembark the ship in Sydney despite passengers showing coronary artery symptoms.

Mick Fuller, NSW Police Relations Commissioner, has confirmed that there will be a felony investigation into who was guilty of allowing the ship – which was also linked to a berth in New Zealand – to drive and disembark infected passengers, after which he said was a “significant number of deaths” .

Ten passengers of the Ruby Princess have died since the ship landed in Sydney on March 19, allowing 2700 passengers to disembark despite some on board with Covid-19 symptoms.

The ship was previously in New Zealand – before crossing Tasman, its last stop was in Napier, but it also visited four other New Zealand ports. There have been at least 13 New Zealand virus cases related to the ship – including shore workers in Hawke’s Bay.

A Napier couple say they did not tell cruise authorities that there was a Covid-19 blast on the Ruby Princess when they landed in Sydney.

The following day, Andrew and June Ranyard began to experience coronavirus symptoms.

After taking off on an 11-day voyage on 8 March, the ship was forced to return to Sydney early, from Napier, after a lack of passengers appeared to be suffering from respiratory symptoms. The ship also visited Fiordland, Dunedin, Akaroa and Wellington.

New South Wales authorities were horrified at the decision to allow passengers to freely board the cruise ship when it landed in Sydney on 19 March.

It is considered one of the biggest “disasters” in Australia’s fight against the pandemic.

So far, more than 620 passengers on board have tested positive for Covid-19. The number represents 10 per cent of Australia’s confirmed cases.

“There are 10 deaths from the ruby,” Fuller said in a press conference this afternoon. “That’s a significant amount of deaths due to one incident.”

Fuller said there was “clear evidence” a coronavirus was brought from the ship. He said it was “too early to tell” whether a crime had been committed, and the only way to determine that was through a criminal investigation.

The investigation is revealing that the NSW Government was aware that there were passengers on board showing coronavirus symptoms when the ship landed on March 19, and that they could be tested for the virus and get results within hours.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Commissioner Fuller said a criminal or coronary inquiry is needed to determine whether Carnival is transparent in its advice to NSW Health and the Port Authority.

“The key question that remains unanswered, and a criminal or coronary inquiry will have to be made was carnival crews transparent in context of the true health conditions of patients and crews concerned with Covid-19,” he said.

“The international license to file a report on the captain’s assurance to the authorities that the ship is free of contagious disease. This started on the 18th with a 000 call from a Carnival member to a 000 New South Wales Ambulance.

“There was a 17-minute conversation about two passengers who requested medical assistance from the ship. After that call, an ambulance inspector concerned

terms of the terminology surrounding the infernal nature of some of these passengers, he speeded up the matter. He did an outstanding job. He then contacted the Moroccan Area of ​​New South Wales Police, who was also concerned about the language, considering that there were many cruisers either en route or outside the New South Wales shores.

“There have been several phone calls between Ambulance, New South Wales Police and the New South Wales Port Authority. And, as far as I can tell, the New South Port Authority has been doing an exceptional job of trying to get to the bottom of the facts in relation to this case.

They talked to the ship many times. They actually stopped the ship from coming to Sydney Harbor without further medical information, they made contact with a Carnival operator.

“And in each case they were informed that Covid-19 is not a problem on the ship. So from my perspective there are many unanswered questions and I certainly cannot answer those for you today.”

Commissioner Fuller said it was too early to tell whether a crime had been committed, but there was “clear evidence” a coronavirus was brought from the ship and resulted in deaths.

“From my perspective, it’s too early to tell. There is clear evidence that a crown – Covid-19 – was taken from that ship,” he said.

“There is clear evidence now that when it stopped in New Zealand, Covid-19 got out of that ship and at least 10 people died in Covid-19 Australia.

“The only way I can get to the bottom line is that our national biosecurity laws and our state laws are broken by a criminal investigation.”

The inquiry would not overlook the actions of NSW Port Authority, or NSW Health, with Commissioner Fuller saying that the actions of “every agency” will be examined.

He said police are looking forward to establishing whether Carnival relieves the symptoms of sick passengers on board by “getting the ship’s records, the doctors’ records on the ship” and by talking to the thousands of passengers who were on board, and NSW. Minister of Health Brad Hazzard. However, he pointed out that as a minister, Mr. Hazzard had not made any functional decisions.

“There seems to be absolute discrepancies between the information given by Carnival and what I would see is the reference for the laws that the federal government and the state government have set out to protect Australians against cruise ships when coronavirus started,” he said.

Commissioner Fuller also confirmed that a crew member was removed from the Ruby Princess on Sunday for treatment, and that “nearly 200” crew members experienced symptoms.

NSW Police Marine Area Command is now seeking to find a place for the ship to land long term.

“We’re hoping to find a safe haven … There are a number of ports and we need to be careful if they need medical attention,” he said.

Federal medical doctor Brendan Murphy would not be pulled over the criminal probe, but described the situation surrounding the Ruby Princess as “very unfortunate.”

“Like everyone at NSW Health, everyone is sorry that it happened,” Dr Murphy said.

“Everyone made the best decision they could at the time about the information they had at the time. Clearly, it was a very unfortunate situation.”

The Ranyards said they had no indication that there was an explosion on the ship when they landed, and only told them when they returned home.

“The New South Wales Board of Health is taking us out,” he said.

There was no testing done to make sure they were safe.

“None of the Princesses team told us there were infections on board.”

Andrew Ranyard felt there was “a lot of wool pulled over people’s eyes.”

It is understood that those who presented with the disease wore cushions for Covid-19, yet other passengers were not informed.

Their symptoms started with “sweats” and quickly transferred to fevers, cramps, diarrhea, breast cough and migraine level headaches that lasted 10 days.

Andrew Ranyard, 60, said he was “fit as an ox”, but the virus has kept him in bed to this day.

His wife, meanwhile, has experienced milder symptoms the past two weeks.

“She was my nurse, thank you Christ. She’s broken up now, so she’s suffering a little bit now.”

The New Zealand Ministry of Health had earlier said it was seeking to contact the 56 New Zealanders who were aboard the ship, working with the Customs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Ranyards were already planning to self-isolate as soon as they returned home, and will register with Healthline.

They went to a driving test facility after their symptoms appeared and received their positive test results 36 hours later.

Hawke Bay District Health Board staff began ringing the couple daily to ask them what their temperatures were, give them advice, and see if they needed anything.

“All I can say is that Hawke’s Bay’s DHB was amazing,” Andrew said.

The Ranyards addressed food problems when they realized that grocery shopping was fully booked, but said their neighbors had intervened to make their purchases for them.

Andrew Ranyard said he was worried at first because the virus had hit him hard.

“I was worried about the lack of air entering the lungs and that feeling that you can’t breathe … you breathe, but nothing happens. You want more air and there’s nothing there.”

He said it was “very scary.”

His wife was “partially asthma” and he said if the virus “really gets to her chest, she will be in hospital”.

“What do I do without her?”

But Ranyard was confident that his 67-year-old wife would “go through.”

He said Kiwis need to take the virus seriously.

“People say ‘I got it, but I won it within a week’. Good on you, well done, thank goodness for it. But if it gets to you, it hits you hard. Self-isolation, follow the rules.”

Ranyard said he had laid down his hat to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the measures she had announced so far to curb the spread of the virus in New Zealand, but felt the borders had to be closed.

“We don’t want another Italy, Spain or America.” – Additional reporting, Melissa Nightingale

